The Environment Show: 2023-07-04

Written by on July 4, 2023

  1. warumpi band – wayathul
  2. Jimmy Little – Black Fella/White Fella
  3. Jimmy Little – Under The Milky Way
  4. # Interview with Alicia Sanders-Zakre – # about Global Nuclear weapons Spending report from ICANW
  5. christine anu – party
  6. Yothu Yindi – Treaty (Radio Mix)
  7. Frank Yamma – Beginning of the Day (Haus Bilas Mix)
  8. Kev Carmody – Rider In The Rain
  9. coloured Stone – Black Boy
  10. Warumpi Band – Blackfella / Whitefella
  11. Tiddas – Inanay
  12. Us Mob – Wrong Side Of The Road
  13. Anu, Christine – Island Home
  14. Goanna – Solid Rock
  15. Ruby Hunter – Aurukun moonlight
