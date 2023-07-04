The Environment Show: 2023-07-04

- warumpi band – wayathul
- Jimmy Little – Black Fella/White Fella
- Jimmy Little – Under The Milky Way
- # Interview with Alicia Sanders-Zakre – # about Global Nuclear weapons Spending report from ICANW
- christine anu – party
- Yothu Yindi – Treaty (Radio Mix)
- Frank Yamma – Beginning of the Day (Haus Bilas Mix)
- Kev Carmody – Rider In The Rain
- coloured Stone – Black Boy
- Warumpi Band – Blackfella / Whitefella
- Tiddas – Inanay
- Us Mob – Wrong Side Of The Road
- Anu, Christine – Island Home
- Goanna – Solid Rock
- Ruby Hunter – Aurukun moonlight
