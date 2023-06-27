The Environment Show: 2023-06-27

- Antonio Carlos Jobim – The Girl From Ipanema
- Astrid Øster Mortensen – Gro Mig En Blomst
- # interview with Sarah hanson-Young – # about Community Forum on Voice to Parliament
- Caroline & Claude – Slap
- West Thebarton – George Michael
- Avalon Kane and Stu Patterson – Dreamers
- 5 Sided Cube J – Just Joshin
- Teenage Joans – Superglue
- Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
- Slowmango – Ride On, Brocoly Cowboy
- The Overits – Fight the Fights
- Axe & The Ivory – Pinball Machine
- Astrid and the Asteroids – West End
Reader's opinions