The Environment Show: 2023-06-27

  1. Antonio Carlos Jobim – The Girl From Ipanema
  2. Astrid Øster Mortensen – Gro Mig En Blomst
  3. # interview with Sarah hanson-Young – # about Community Forum on Voice to Parliament
  4. Caroline & Claude – Slap
  5. West Thebarton – George Michael
  6. Avalon Kane and Stu Patterson – Dreamers
  7. 5 Sided Cube J – Just Joshin
  8. Teenage Joans – Superglue
  9. Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
  10. Slowmango – Ride On, Brocoly Cowboy
  11. The Overits – Fight the Fights
  12. Axe & The Ivory – Pinball Machine
  13. Astrid and the Asteroids – West End
