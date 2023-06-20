The Environment Show: 2023-06-20

Written by on June 20, 2023

  1. Backyarders – Drinking up in Adelaide
  2. Placement – New Disease
  3. The Superjesus – Lights Out
  4. # interview @7:45 with David Mejia-Canales, – #Senior Lawyer at the Human Rights Law Centre
  5. Dogsbody – Buffalo Jane
  6. West Thebarton – Common Sense Self Defence
  7. Avalon Kane and Stu Patterson – Dreamers
  8. Newgate Crowd – Scissors (Acoustic)
  9. The Yearlings – Waiting On The Wind
  10. Ephemerons – Nostromo
  11. Maisie – Free Your Mind
  12. Tony Burnett (Visitors) & Tim Hudspith (Goldentone) – A Letter
  13. Slowmango – Blob Funk
