The Environment Show: 2023-06-20

- Backyarders – Drinking up in Adelaide
- Placement – New Disease
- The Superjesus – Lights Out
- # interview @7:45 with David Mejia-Canales, – #Senior Lawyer at the Human Rights Law Centre
- Dogsbody – Buffalo Jane
- West Thebarton – Common Sense Self Defence
- Avalon Kane and Stu Patterson – Dreamers
- Newgate Crowd – Scissors (Acoustic)
- The Yearlings – Waiting On The Wind
- Ephemerons – Nostromo
- Maisie – Free Your Mind
- Tony Burnett (Visitors) & Tim Hudspith (Goldentone) – A Letter
- Slowmango – Blob Funk
Reader's opinions