The DNA Lounge: 2025-05-22

  1. DNA Lounge – Lost In Translation
  2. Badskin – Jourama
  3. Kiri UU – piirileikkilaulu / Roundelay
  4. The Waves – Perfect Storm
  5. Sonya Spence – Where Is The Love
  6. Sa Pa – Boredom Memory
  7. Bridget Chappel – Elizabeth Street
  8. Troth – Sentimental Object
  9. Seiji – Loose Lips
  10. Steffi – Yours Feat. Virginia
  11. Masomenos – FAUT PAS DECONNER
  12. The Waves – One And Ollam
  13. Albrecht La’Brooy – U-Bahn/S-Bahn
  14. Dom Sensitive – The Second Day Of Spring
  15. Eluize – Fever Dream
