The DNA Lounge: 2025-05-08

Written by on May 8, 2025

  1. DNA Lounge – Lost In Translation
  2. Boards Of Canada – Satellite Anthem Icarus
  3. Pel Mel – Love On A Funeral Pyre
  4. Photek – T’raenon
  5. Mag & the Suspects – Erection
  6. Paddee – Transparencies From The Oter Regions
  7. Super Flu – Volkwein
  8. Ricardo Villalobos – 808 The Bassqueen
  9. Ngahiwi Apanui – He Whakapapa
  10. Roza Terenzi – Higher Places
  11. Troth – Wolkenträume
  12. Sa Pa – Room With A View
  13. Millenium Cowboy – The Colours
  14. Moodymann – Untitled
  15. Rings Around Saturn – All Fortune Is Good Fortune
  16. Tristan Louth-Robins – Lambada Field
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Sound of Muslie: 2025-05-08

Previous post

Raw Like Sushi: 2025-05-07

Current track

Title

Artist