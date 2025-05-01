The DNA Lounge: 2025-05-01

May 1, 2025

  1. DNA Lounge – Lost In Translation
  2. Total Control – Pyre Island
  3. Troth – Sentimental Object
  4. Miss Leading – Will The Trees Breathe Tomorrow
  5. Masomenos & Lemos – Tofidi
  6. Polito – Fiasco
  7. Georgia Oatley – Echoes
  8. Miris – Mr Duffy Lived a Short Distance From His Body
  9. Hailu Mergia – Sintayehu
  10. Markus Shulz & C.L. McSpadden – The Message
  11. Antony Coppens – Clubbed
  12. Frank Harris & Maria Marquez – Loveroom ‘Frankies Deluxe Mix’
  13. Wareika X Sonja Moonear – That Conga
  14. Barac – Echoes
  15. Rings Around Saturn – Why should things be easy to understand?
