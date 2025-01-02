The DNA Lounge: 2025-01-02

- The DNA Lounge – Lost in Translation
- Low Life – DNA
- Total Control – Real Estate
- Dom Sensitive – Digital Random Hat
- Kankawa Nagarra – Dollar Sign
- Mouche – Cosmic Twist
- Ministry – Same Old Madness
- B(if)tek – Hi Fi
- B(if)tek – Read To Me
- Ewan Jansen – Sea For Yourself
- Heaven’s Chair – Herrad
- Carl Finlow – Modus Operandi
- Chris Korda – Magic Cookie
- Masomenos – SHAMAN ACADEMY
- Dolomea – Intoxicated Pedestrian
- Antony Coppens – Space Deep
- Dom Sensitive – The Second Day of Spring
- Tim Koch – Banpass TG33
- Eluize – The Blackout
Reader's opinions