The Brown Note: 2025-04-28

- Grot – I’m Married To My Cable TV
- Equinox – Wild Thing
- Twenty Second Sect – Wild Child
- Grong – Exile In a Six Pack
- Mammals of Consequence – The New One
- Psychotronix – Ode To Eugene
- Wesley Willis – I Whopped Batman’s Ass
- Pere Ubu – Caligar’s Mirror
- Slussenanalys – Levade Maskin
- Starfuckers – Western Man
- Mirrors – Cindy & Kathy
- Caberet Voltaire – In Quest of the Unusual
- Nervous Gender – Cardinal Newman
- Guru Guru Groove Band – UFO Love
- Contrapunctus – Red & White Boys
- Van Cleef – See Ya On the Rod, Skag
- Feedtime – George
- Cosmic Psychos – 20 Pot Screamer
- Wurm – Death Ride
- The Acid Drops – I Can’t Find My Mind
- The Acid Drops – The Shah Sleeps In Lee Harvey’s Grave
- Bloodloss – Down On the Street
- Sparks – Gee That Was Fun
- The Popes – Knup In Your Eye
- Fiendish Cavendish – Shoot the Pope
- Putan Club – Sens la Mort
- The Red Crayola – Free Form Freak Out #3 (stereo version)
- The Bloomsbury People – Witch Helen
- The Serpet Power – Forget
- Von Ruden – Spider & the Fly
- Gandalf – Can You Travel In the Dark Alone
