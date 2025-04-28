The Brown Note: 2025-04-28

  1. Grot – I’m Married To My Cable TV
  2. Equinox – Wild Thing
  3. Twenty Second Sect – Wild Child
  4. Grong – Exile In a Six Pack
  5. Mammals of Consequence – The New One
  6. Psychotronix – Ode To Eugene
  7. Wesley Willis – I Whopped Batman’s Ass
  8. Pere Ubu – Caligar’s Mirror
  9. Slussenanalys – Levade Maskin
  10. Starfuckers – Western Man
  11. Mirrors – Cindy & Kathy
  12. Caberet Voltaire – In Quest of the Unusual
  13. Nervous Gender – Cardinal Newman
  14. Guru Guru Groove Band – UFO Love
  15. Contrapunctus – Red & White Boys
  16. Van Cleef – See Ya On the Rod, Skag
  17. Feedtime – George
  18. Cosmic Psychos – 20 Pot Screamer
  19. Wurm – Death Ride
  20. The Acid Drops – I Can’t Find My Mind
  21. The Acid Drops – The Shah Sleeps In Lee Harvey’s Grave
  22. Bloodloss – Down On the Street
  23. Sparks – Gee That Was Fun
  24. The Popes – Knup In Your Eye
  25. Fiendish Cavendish – Shoot the Pope
  26. Putan Club – Sens la Mort
  27. The Red Crayola – Free Form Freak Out #3 (stereo version)
  28. The Bloomsbury People – Witch Helen
  29. The Serpet Power – Forget
  30. Von Ruden – Spider & the Fly
  31. Gandalf – Can You Travel In the Dark Alone
