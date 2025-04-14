The Brown Note: 2025-04-14

  1. Witch Spit – Sorry
  2. The Blowers – Tony’s In Hospital Again
  3. Ben Gel & the Boneyard Saints – Police Line (Do Not Cross)
  4. Dennis Cometti – Death Rattle
  5. Breakouts – Waiting For a Change
  6. Arm the Insane – Self Destruct
  7. The Stupids – Yah Dude
  8. Nailbomb – Waisting Away
  9. Demolition Axe – Invasion Attack
  10. Powerchuck – Stoner Youth
  11. Candy Machine – From a Boat
  12. Death Church – Psycho Squat
  13. Gaznevada – Blue TV Set
  14. The Dumb Earth – Old Days
  15. Okiniirino Onaka Bando Vs Onack’s Band – Wake-Up Call
  16. The Sunburners – Desperation
  17. The Residents – Maggot Remembers
  18. Museum of Natural History – Selene
  19. Gentleworms – Winmills
  20. Stereolab – Ariel Troubles
  21. The Genevieves – Dreaming Speaking
  22. The Apartments – Fever Elsewhere
  23. The Chills – Juicy Creaming Soda
  24. Scars – Author! Author!
  25. Ugly Ugly Ugly – Blowwave
  26. Squelch – Towards the Sun
  27. Spring Rolls – Fried Rhinoceros Vomit
  28. The Purple Gang – No Tranquilizers
  29. Dandelion Wine – Drinking
  30. The Philistines – Outside
  31. Exploding White Mice – Without Warning
  32. The Spikes – Hollywood
  33. The Mad Turks From Istanbul – Honestly Rita
  34. The Wipeouts – Go Go Girl
