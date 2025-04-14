The Brown Note: 2025-04-14

- Witch Spit – Sorry
- The Blowers – Tony’s In Hospital Again
- Ben Gel & the Boneyard Saints – Police Line (Do Not Cross)
- Dennis Cometti – Death Rattle
- Breakouts – Waiting For a Change
- Arm the Insane – Self Destruct
- The Stupids – Yah Dude
- Nailbomb – Waisting Away
- Demolition Axe – Invasion Attack
- Powerchuck – Stoner Youth
- Candy Machine – From a Boat
- Death Church – Psycho Squat
- Gaznevada – Blue TV Set
- The Dumb Earth – Old Days
- Okiniirino Onaka Bando Vs Onack’s Band – Wake-Up Call
- The Sunburners – Desperation
- The Residents – Maggot Remembers
- Museum of Natural History – Selene
- Gentleworms – Winmills
- Stereolab – Ariel Troubles
- The Genevieves – Dreaming Speaking
- The Apartments – Fever Elsewhere
- The Chills – Juicy Creaming Soda
- Scars – Author! Author!
- Ugly Ugly Ugly – Blowwave
- Squelch – Towards the Sun
- Spring Rolls – Fried Rhinoceros Vomit
- The Purple Gang – No Tranquilizers
- Dandelion Wine – Drinking
- The Philistines – Outside
- Exploding White Mice – Without Warning
- The Spikes – Hollywood
- The Mad Turks From Istanbul – Honestly Rita
- The Wipeouts – Go Go Girl
