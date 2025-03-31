The Brown Note: 2025-03-31

  1. Sputniks – Our Boys
  2. The Acid Drops – Surfin’ Prostitute Beat
  3. Liz Dealey & the Twenty Second Sect – (Don’t) Give Me That
  4. Revenge of the Gila Monster – Tonight
  5. The Twenty Second Sect – Get That Charge
  6. The Twenty Second Sect – Murder Machine
  7. Pure Purple – Get It Right
  8. Tinkerbell – Stupid Love
  9. TGRX – Life In a Worm
  10. Subtract S – MbPh (Mobile Phone)
  11. Idiom Flesh – 7 Faces
  12. Protodactyls – I Hate Love
  13. Meat Tray – Shut the Fuck Up
  14. Demolition Axe – Invasion Attack
  15. Pissed Jeans – A Bad Wind
  16. Fear & Loathing – Big Black Crack
  17. Ekko Astral – Head Empty Blues
  18. The Cows – Midnight Cowboy
  19. The Moles – Wires
  20. Seesselberg – Kondensmusik
  21. The Makers of the Dead Travel Fast – The Dumbwaiters
  22. The Kettering Vampires – I’m Waiting For the Man
  23. Stiff Necks – Fast Love
  24. H8 Mile – Hope
  25. Itchy Rat – A Homely Situation
  26. Clamm – No Idea
  27. The U-Bombs – What’s Your Problem
  28. Square Tugs – I Wanna Be In the Minority
  29. Jack Ruby – Bored Stiff
  30. Matadors – Get Down From the Tree
  31. Neighb’rhood Childr’n – Patterns
  32. The Guys Who Came Up From Downstairs – Growth
  33. The Society – High & Mighty
  34. The Chocolate Watch Band – In the Past
