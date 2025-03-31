The Brown Note: 2025-03-31

- Sputniks – Our Boys
- The Acid Drops – Surfin’ Prostitute Beat
- Liz Dealey & the Twenty Second Sect – (Don’t) Give Me That
- Revenge of the Gila Monster – Tonight
- The Twenty Second Sect – Get That Charge
- The Twenty Second Sect – Murder Machine
- Pure Purple – Get It Right
- Tinkerbell – Stupid Love
- TGRX – Life In a Worm
- Subtract S – MbPh (Mobile Phone)
- Idiom Flesh – 7 Faces
- Protodactyls – I Hate Love
- Meat Tray – Shut the Fuck Up
- Demolition Axe – Invasion Attack
- Pissed Jeans – A Bad Wind
- Fear & Loathing – Big Black Crack
- Ekko Astral – Head Empty Blues
- The Cows – Midnight Cowboy
- The Moles – Wires
- Seesselberg – Kondensmusik
- The Makers of the Dead Travel Fast – The Dumbwaiters
- The Kettering Vampires – I’m Waiting For the Man
- Stiff Necks – Fast Love
- H8 Mile – Hope
- Itchy Rat – A Homely Situation
- Clamm – No Idea
- The U-Bombs – What’s Your Problem
- Square Tugs – I Wanna Be In the Minority
- Jack Ruby – Bored Stiff
- Matadors – Get Down From the Tree
- Neighb’rhood Childr’n – Patterns
- The Guys Who Came Up From Downstairs – Growth
- The Society – High & Mighty
- The Chocolate Watch Band – In the Past
Reader's opinions