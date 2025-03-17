The Brown Note: 2025-03-17

- Yeah Nah – Bin Chicken
- The Band She – Hot Mess
- Buddhadatta – Maras Attack
- Roadside Slasher – Control
- The Polkaholics – Oh! What a Beautiful Lovely Piece of Shit
- CLAMM – Disembodiment
- The Fall – Psycho Mafia
- The Shop Assistants – Safety Net
- Half Man Half Biscuit – Dead Men Don’t Need Season Tickets
- Sunburners – Hit By a Car
- Tall Dwarfs – Sign the Dotted Line
- The Dead Beats – Final Ride
- Meat Beaters – Another Day
- Cortex – Jesus I Betong
- Colonised – Treading Water
- Magazine – Permafrost
- Captain Beefheart & the Magic Band – The Past Sure Is Tense
- Essential Logic – Moon Town
- Palais Schaumburg – Madonna
- The Henry Cowpats – The Get Rid of It Song
- Debris – Witness
- Minced Meat – The World Got Everything In It
- The Gun Club – Jack On Fire
- Adriano Celentano – L’Unica Chance
- Lenis Guess – How You Gonna Do It
- Genesis – Angeline
- The Human Expression – Everynight
- Peter Grudzien – The Unicorn
- One St Stephen – You May Be Religious
- Turquoise – Woodstock
- Herbal Mixture – Please Leave My Mind
- Rainy Daze – In My Mid Lives a Forest
- Birthcontrol – Gamma Ray
