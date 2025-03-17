The Brown Note: 2025-03-17

  1. Yeah Nah – Bin Chicken
  2. The Band She – Hot Mess
  3. Buddhadatta – Maras Attack
  4. Roadside Slasher – Control
  5. The Polkaholics – Oh! What a Beautiful Lovely Piece of Shit
  6. CLAMM – Disembodiment
  7. The Fall – Psycho Mafia
  8. The Shop Assistants – Safety Net
  9. Half Man Half Biscuit – Dead Men Don’t Need Season Tickets
  10. Sunburners – Hit By a Car
  11. Tall Dwarfs – Sign the Dotted Line
  12. The Dead Beats – Final Ride
  13. Meat Beaters – Another Day
  14. Cortex – Jesus I Betong
  15. Colonised – Treading Water
  16. Magazine – Permafrost
  17. Captain Beefheart & the Magic Band – The Past Sure Is Tense
  18. Essential Logic – Moon Town
  19. Palais Schaumburg – Madonna
  20. The Henry Cowpats – The Get Rid of It Song
  21. Debris – Witness
  22. Minced Meat – The World Got Everything In It
  23. The Gun Club – Jack On Fire
  24. Adriano Celentano – L’Unica Chance
  25. Lenis Guess – How You Gonna Do It
  26. Genesis – Angeline
  27. The Human Expression – Everynight
  28. Peter Grudzien – The Unicorn
  29. One St Stephen – You May Be Religious
  30. Turquoise – Woodstock
  31. Herbal Mixture – Please Leave My Mind
  32. Rainy Daze – In My Mid Lives a Forest
  33. Birthcontrol – Gamma Ray
