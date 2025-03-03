The Brown Note: 2025-03-03

Written by on March 3, 2025

  1. The Terrorists – As Beautiful As a Rock In Dutton’s Face
  2. War Room – The Top Floor
  3. Guttersnake – Killin’ Planets
  4. The Toss – Wasting Away
  5. It’s Warsaw – Red Red Red Red (Red Red)
  6. New York Dolls – Chatterbox
  7. Standbys – Withdraw
  8. Saccharine Trust – Remnants
  9. The Red Aunts – Whatever Jonny Wants
  10. Deep Turtle – Bay Zutus / Cardiako / Iim
  11. The Residents – Would We Be Alive
  12. The Puddle – Junk
  13. Liket Lever – Levande Begravd
  14. London – Animal Games
  15. Nuvo Bloc – Western Drugs
  16. Gallon Drunk – Bedlam
  17. Putan Club – Bogazici
  18. Red Square – Nakamichi #5
  19. Sonic Youth – Beautiful Plateau
  20. Peak – Underwater Awe
  21. Museum of Natural History – Selene
  22. Haymarket Square – Elevator
  23. The Growing Concern – Edge of Time
  24. Faine Jade – December’s Children
  25. The Pandoras – It Just Ain’t True
  26. Wild Rocket – Chopper Squad
  27. T.I.M.E – Leavin’ My Home
  28. It’s a Beautiful Day – White Bird
  29. Sound Unlimited – Mommas a Good Girl
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Offbeat: 2025-03-03

Current track

Title

Artist