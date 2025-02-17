The Brown Note: 2025-02-17

- The Toss – Sinking Ship
- Chris Knox – The Face of Fashion
- Catpower – Moonshiner
- Dilettantes – Only Human
- The Exploding White Mice – 51st State
- All Flight Crew Are Dead – Along Came a Spider
- Bungy Escargo – Bored In Portagutta
- The Brats – Explosions
- B.A.L.L – Mary Jane
- Benny Gap & the Spankers – No Mistakes
- The Stooges – I Wanna Be Your Dog (Extended Psych Version)
- Clinic – Monkey On Your Back
- The Soft Machine – Why Are We Sleeping?
- The Peanut Butter Conspiracy – Eventually
- Moondog – Enough About Human Rights
- “Spider” John Koerner & Willie Murphy – Magazine Lady
- The Breeze Band – Pasim Pes Bilong Yu (Shuddup Your Face)
- Mehr Pooya – Ghabieh-ya Lily
- Gary Panter – Italian Sunglass Movie
- Laurie Anderson – Waves of sand
- Circuit Wound – The Smog Monster
- Beastianity – The Hatered That Pleasure Brings
- DDAA – Adios Come Again
- Le Forte Four – Kabella Binsky Bingo
- Yoko Ono – Voice Piece For Soprano (Scream Against the Wind)
- Minimal Man – The Shroud
- Ephemerons – Droughtbreaker (It Crawled From the South Mix)
- Boptronics – Another Life
- Putan Club – Sens la Mort
- Amon Duul II – Syntleman’s March of the Roaring Seventies: In the Glass Garden/Pull Down Your Mask
