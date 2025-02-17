The Brown Note: 2025-02-17

Written by on February 17, 2025

  1. The Toss – Sinking Ship
  2. Chris Knox – The Face of Fashion
  3. Catpower – Moonshiner
  4. Dilettantes – Only Human
  5. The Exploding White Mice – 51st State
  6. All Flight Crew Are Dead – Along Came a Spider
  7. Bungy Escargo – Bored In Portagutta
  8. The Brats – Explosions
  9. B.A.L.L – Mary Jane
  10. Benny Gap & the Spankers – No Mistakes
  11. The Stooges – I Wanna Be Your Dog (Extended Psych Version)
  12. Clinic – Monkey On Your Back
  13. The Soft Machine – Why Are We Sleeping?
  14. The Peanut Butter Conspiracy – Eventually
  15. Moondog – Enough About Human Rights
  16. “Spider” John Koerner & Willie Murphy – Magazine Lady
  17. The Breeze Band – Pasim Pes Bilong Yu (Shuddup Your Face)
  18. Mehr Pooya – Ghabieh-ya Lily
  19. Gary Panter – Italian Sunglass Movie
  20. Laurie Anderson – Waves of sand
  21. Circuit Wound – The Smog Monster
  22. Beastianity – The Hatered That Pleasure Brings
  23. DDAA – Adios Come Again
  24. Le Forte Four – Kabella Binsky Bingo
  25. Yoko Ono – Voice Piece For Soprano (Scream Against the Wind)
  26. Minimal Man – The Shroud
  27. Ephemerons – Droughtbreaker (It Crawled From the South Mix)
  28. Boptronics – Another Life
  29. Putan Club – Sens la Mort
  30. Amon Duul II – Syntleman’s March of the Roaring Seventies: In the Glass Garden/Pull Down Your Mask
