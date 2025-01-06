The Brown Note: 2025-01-06

  1. WOMBAT – North Career
  2. Perdition – Another Day
  3. MC5 – Edge of the Switchblade
  4. The Strange Moon – Go Out
  5. Death Trip – Death Trip (Live)
  6. Brave Mistakes – Candy
  7. The Mule Trade – Thief
  8. The Go Betweens – Hope
  9. The Unbeliever – Cries of the Wounded
  10. Lesbians On Ecstacy – Revolt
  11. The Wolfgang Press – Sad Surfer
  12. The Space Lady – Ballroom Blitz
  13. Fred Frith – A Spit In the Ocean
  14. Steve Lacy – Blue Baboon
  15. Quirkestra – Animals Causing Anarchy + Pandemonium
  16. Ash Ra Tempel – LIGHT: Look at your Sun
  17. Faine Jade – People Games Play
  18. Holy Modal Rounders – A Soldiers Joy
  19. The Fugs – CIA Man
  20. The Rainy Daze – In My Mind Lives a Forest
  21. Them – Dirty Old Man
  22. The Easten Dark – Walking
  23. The James Baker Beat – Friday Night Friend
  24. Adult Net – Incense & Peppermints
  25. The Jackets – Lies
  26. The Carolyn Hester Coalition – Magic Man
  27. Blue Cheer – Come & Get It
  28. The Dentists – Waiting For the Consequences
  29. Rusty Cage – The Lives of Flies
  30. Southwest F.O.B – Smell Of Incense
