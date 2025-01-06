The Brown Note: 2025-01-06

- WOMBAT – North Career
- Perdition – Another Day
- MC5 – Edge of the Switchblade
- The Strange Moon – Go Out
- Death Trip – Death Trip (Live)
- Brave Mistakes – Candy
- The Mule Trade – Thief
- The Go Betweens – Hope
- The Unbeliever – Cries of the Wounded
- Lesbians On Ecstacy – Revolt
- The Wolfgang Press – Sad Surfer
- The Space Lady – Ballroom Blitz
- Fred Frith – A Spit In the Ocean
- Steve Lacy – Blue Baboon
- Quirkestra – Animals Causing Anarchy + Pandemonium
- Ash Ra Tempel – LIGHT: Look at your Sun
- Faine Jade – People Games Play
- Holy Modal Rounders – A Soldiers Joy
- The Fugs – CIA Man
- The Rainy Daze – In My Mind Lives a Forest
- Them – Dirty Old Man
- The Easten Dark – Walking
- The James Baker Beat – Friday Night Friend
- Adult Net – Incense & Peppermints
- The Jackets – Lies
- The Carolyn Hester Coalition – Magic Man
- Blue Cheer – Come & Get It
- The Dentists – Waiting For the Consequences
- Rusty Cage – The Lives of Flies
- Southwest F.O.B – Smell Of Incense
