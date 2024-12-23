The Brown Note: 2024-12-23

December 23, 2024

  1. Disturbio – Antoine
  2. Fulya Ucanok – Balloons For Thought
  3. KAOSMOS – Ancient Spells
  4. Jon Rose/Mark Dresser – Bandwidth 6
  5. Lol Coxhill – Perdido
  6. Steve Lacy/Byron Gysin – Luvzya
  7. The Hammer Horrors – Tombstone Shuffle
  8. Quirkestra – Are We There Yet?
  9. The Hammer Horrors – Nightmare Beach
  10. Quirkestra – The Cat Burglar
  11. Pere Ubu – Pushin’ Too Hard
  12. U.S. Nerds (Morgan Fisher) – Get Back
  13. The Shower Scene From Psycho – Turn Up Your Radio
  14. The Space Lady – I Had To Much To Dream (Last Night)
  15. The Space Lady – Ballroom Blitz
  16. Ivory & the Brain Eaters (The Residents) – Fire
  17. Schwump – Aphids In The Hall
  18. MX-80 Sound – Someday You’ll Be King
  19. The Art Bears – Rats And Monkeys
  20. Yello – I.T. Splash
  21. Makers Of The Dead Travel Fast – Copper Hats
  22. A Cloakroom Assembly – Tom Tom Tom
  23. East End Butchers – The Elephant Freak
  24. Systematics – International Voltage
  25. No-L – Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
