The Brown Note: 2024-12-09

- The Dandy Buzzkills – Holding Out
- War Room – I Found
- Black Chrome – Living Next Door To Alice
- Half Dog – Mission Impossible
- Grunter – Bags of War
- Forklift Assassins – Sayonara Bitches
- World War XXIV – Mission
- Perdition – The Last Hour
- Peter & the Test Tube Babies – Banned From the Pubs
- Sex Weponry – Zombies
- Pere Ubu – I Wanna Be Your Dog
- Blades of Love – Bombshell
- Mick Medew and Ursula – God Bless Yoko Ono
- Lydia Lunch – When I Get My Cadillac
- The Space Lady – Ghost Riders In the Sky
- Newager – Magnetosphere
- Mine Pakel – Spirit
- Chruch – Cellphones
- Cheap Beer – Cheap Beer
- Innocents – Lets Get Pissed
- The Plague – Hit By a Truck
- Electric Machine Gun Tits – Sunglasses Samurai
- Sativa Witch – Orange Porridge
- Nekkro Elektro – Mellow Scream
- Drucks – Slave Boy Slave Girl
- Dead Moon – Sabotage
- Tight Brothers From Way Back When – Make It a Habit
- Dog Date – Crybaby
- Kranio Klast – track 1
