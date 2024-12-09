The Brown Note: 2024-12-09

  1. The Dandy Buzzkills – Holding Out
  2. War Room – I Found
  3. Black Chrome – Living Next Door To Alice
  4. Half Dog – Mission Impossible
  5. Grunter – Bags of War
  6. Forklift Assassins – Sayonara Bitches
  7. World War XXIV – Mission
  8. Perdition – The Last Hour
  9. Peter & the Test Tube Babies – Banned From the Pubs
  10. Sex Weponry – Zombies
  11. Pere Ubu – I Wanna Be Your Dog
  12. Blades of Love – Bombshell
  13. Mick Medew and Ursula – God Bless Yoko Ono
  14. Lydia Lunch – When I Get My Cadillac
  15. The Space Lady – Ghost Riders In the Sky
  16. Newager – Magnetosphere
  17. Mine Pakel – Spirit
  18. Chruch – Cellphones
  19. Cheap Beer – Cheap Beer
  20. Innocents – Lets Get Pissed
  21. The Plague – Hit By a Truck
  22. Electric Machine Gun Tits – Sunglasses Samurai
  23. Sativa Witch – Orange Porridge
  24. Nekkro Elektro – Mellow Scream
  25. Drucks – Slave Boy Slave Girl
  26. Dead Moon – Sabotage
  27. Tight Brothers From Way Back When – Make It a Habit
  28. Dog Date – Crybaby
  29. Kranio Klast – track 1
