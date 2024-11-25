The Brown Note: 2024-11-25

  1. Lumpzucker – Dada Dance
  2. Sweetheart – Mr Cocktail
  3. These New South Whales – Rotten Sun
  4. The Oh Sees – Pixelated Moon
  5. Damaged Bug – Microminature Love
  6. Gutter Gods – Community
  7. Mannequin Pussy – Of Her
  8. DMZ – Don’t Jump Me Mother
  9. The Sunday Painters – Rebel Rebel
  10. Trümmerfrauen – Glasauen
  11. By the Vespine – Eulogy
  12. The Bats – North By North
  13. The Birthday Party – Kathy’s Kisses
  14. Newager – Uh Huh
  15. Jon Dale & Kynan Lawlor – Salting the Aubergine
  16. The Jacks – Marianne
  17. Otto Kentrol feat. Faceless – Learn Greek In Greece
  18. Denis Duck Goes Disco – Tom Speaks
  19. Joe Ziffer – Seaside
  20. Precious Memories – There She Goes Again
  21. Masaki Baton – Kumano Codex 4
  22. Vas Deferens Organisation – Modular Squad
  23. Agitation Free – Laila, Part II
  24. Daevid Allen – Deya Goddess
  25. The Holy Modal Rounders – Dame Fortune
  26. Bongwater – Ill Fated Lovers Go Time Tripping
  27. Dr. Timothy Leary – What Do You Turn On When You Turn On
