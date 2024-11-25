The Brown Note: 2024-11-25

- Lumpzucker – Dada Dance
- Sweetheart – Mr Cocktail
- These New South Whales – Rotten Sun
- The Oh Sees – Pixelated Moon
- Damaged Bug – Microminature Love
- Gutter Gods – Community
- Mannequin Pussy – Of Her
- DMZ – Don’t Jump Me Mother
- The Sunday Painters – Rebel Rebel
- Trümmerfrauen – Glasauen
- By the Vespine – Eulogy
- The Bats – North By North
- The Birthday Party – Kathy’s Kisses
- Newager – Uh Huh
- Jon Dale & Kynan Lawlor – Salting the Aubergine
- The Jacks – Marianne
- Otto Kentrol feat. Faceless – Learn Greek In Greece
- Denis Duck Goes Disco – Tom Speaks
- Joe Ziffer – Seaside
- Precious Memories – There She Goes Again
- Masaki Baton – Kumano Codex 4
- Vas Deferens Organisation – Modular Squad
- Agitation Free – Laila, Part II
- Daevid Allen – Deya Goddess
- The Holy Modal Rounders – Dame Fortune
- Bongwater – Ill Fated Lovers Go Time Tripping
- Dr. Timothy Leary – What Do You Turn On When You Turn On
Reader's opinions