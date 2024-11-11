The Brown Note: 2024-11-11

Written by on November 11, 2024

  1. Hunters & Collectors – Judas Sheep
  2. St Morris Sinners – Scarecrow Barry
  3. The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
  4. Brando Rising – Lust For Adoration
  5. The Toss – Hangin’ On
  6. Troatt – Merry Christmas
  7. The Moodists – Chad’s Car
  8. The Spikes – Lucifer Sam
  9. End Result – I Won’t
  10. Sick Things – I Like Pills
  11. The Dils – Class War/Mr Big
  12. The UVs – Dropping Bombs/Deepest Blue
  13. Head On – Curse On Me
  14. Demetrio Stratos – Mirologhi I (Lamento d’Epiro)
  15. Fernando Grillo – Fluvine Tre
  16. Lol Coxhill – Joy of Paranoia Waltz
  17. Mexican Blood Egg – Broken Robot
  18. Les Goolies – Sarah’s Song
  19. Mr Potatoe – Hypnosis
  20. Bananagun – Free Energy
  21. The Mystery Lights – Can’t Sleep Through the Silence
  22. The Vipers – Cheated & Lied
  23. The Dwarves – Schitzophrenic X-Mas
  24. Allen Pound’s Get Rich – Searchin’ In the Wilderness
  25. Archie Shepp – Attica Blues
  26. Pavement – Unfair
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Offbeat: 2024-11-11

Current track

Title

Artist