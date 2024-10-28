The Brown Note: 2024-10-28

- Deadland – Rage
- Red Rascal – Vomit Monster
- Spyrious – Broken
- Spyrious – Lair
- Alayna de Graaf – Song For Luke
- Startakit – Executive Greed
- Them Creepy Crawlies – Discotheque (Boogie Shoes)
- Guns of Krishna – Love Me Right
- Otto Kentrol Feat. Faceless – Fake
- Gong – Squeezing Sponges
- The Atlantics – Light Shades of Dark (Part One)
- Rancid Vat – Ballad of Brigham Young
- The Deadly Hume – Waiting For the Boy To Come a Cropper
- Trafalgar – In My Own Time
- TARP – TRANSMOGRIFY APOCRYPHAL ROSACEOUS PAROXYSM
- Oil! – Oil! III
- Naked Beast – Crazy Karl’s Thing
- Kim Salmon & the Surrealists – Desensitised
- Slayerorgana – Creep/Pig Death
- Pop Group – Don’t Call Me Pain
- Operation Octopus – The Number of McFeast (Part 1)
- Karen Finley – Tales of Taboo
- Peaches – Fuck the Pain Away
