The Brown Note: 2024-10-28

  1. Deadland – Rage
  2. Red Rascal – Vomit Monster
  3. Spyrious – Broken
  4. Spyrious – Lair
  5. Alayna de Graaf – Song For Luke
  6. Startakit – Executive Greed
  7. Them Creepy Crawlies – Discotheque (Boogie Shoes)
  8. Guns of Krishna – Love Me Right
  9. Otto Kentrol Feat. Faceless – Fake
  10. Gong – Squeezing Sponges
  11. The Atlantics – Light Shades of Dark (Part One)
  12. Rancid Vat – Ballad of Brigham Young
  13. The Deadly Hume – Waiting For the Boy To Come a Cropper
  14. Trafalgar – In My Own Time
  15. TARP – TRANSMOGRIFY APOCRYPHAL ROSACEOUS PAROXYSM
  16. Oil! – Oil! III
  17. Naked Beast – Crazy Karl’s Thing
  18. Kim Salmon & the Surrealists – Desensitised
  19. Slayerorgana – Creep/Pig Death
  20. Pop Group – Don’t Call Me Pain
  21. Operation Octopus – The Number of McFeast (Part 1)
  22. Karen Finley – Tales of Taboo
  23. Peaches – Fuck the Pain Away
