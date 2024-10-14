The Brown Note: 2024-10-14

Written by on October 14, 2024

  1. Delivery – Digging the Hole
  2. Cheater Slicks – I am Low
  3. Pegadeth – Whipping Boy
  4. Red Kross – Lay Down & Die
  5. Mortal Ambition – Terry
  6. Pop.O.Pies – I Love New York
  7. Madam Super Trash – Wreck
  8. Tex Deadly & the Dum Dums – Cheap Funerals
  9. Jesus Lizard – Grind
  10. Hydromedusa – Weight of the Universe
  11. Leather Messiah – Bottom Feeder
  12. Siluetes 61 – Wo Ist Der Dom?
  13. Alan Vega – Murder One
  14. Fushitsusha – Magic VI
  15. Cluster – Georgel
  16. Otto Kentrol feat. Faceless – My Generation
  17. Slub – Burning Immigrant
  18. Hack – House
  19. The Doors – Good Rockin’
  20. Third Ear Band – Devil Weed
  21. The Procession – Listen
  22. Sopwith Camel – The Great Morpheum/Postcards From Jamaica
  23. Jet – Lazy Sunday Afternoon (Studio Demo)
  24. Hot Poop – Dance To War
  25. C.A Quintet – Trip Thru Hell (Part 1)
  26. The Flying Burrito Brothers – Older Guys
  27. The New Romantics – Sunday Morning
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Vanishing Point: 2024-10-15

Previous post

Offbeat: 2024-10-14

Current track

Title

Artist