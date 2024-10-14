The Brown Note: 2024-10-14

- Delivery – Digging the Hole
- Cheater Slicks – I am Low
- Pegadeth – Whipping Boy
- Red Kross – Lay Down & Die
- Mortal Ambition – Terry
- Pop.O.Pies – I Love New York
- Madam Super Trash – Wreck
- Tex Deadly & the Dum Dums – Cheap Funerals
- Jesus Lizard – Grind
- Hydromedusa – Weight of the Universe
- Leather Messiah – Bottom Feeder
- Siluetes 61 – Wo Ist Der Dom?
- Alan Vega – Murder One
- Fushitsusha – Magic VI
- Cluster – Georgel
- Otto Kentrol feat. Faceless – My Generation
- Slub – Burning Immigrant
- Hack – House
- The Doors – Good Rockin’
- Third Ear Band – Devil Weed
- The Procession – Listen
- Sopwith Camel – The Great Morpheum/Postcards From Jamaica
- Jet – Lazy Sunday Afternoon (Studio Demo)
- Hot Poop – Dance To War
- C.A Quintet – Trip Thru Hell (Part 1)
- The Flying Burrito Brothers – Older Guys
- The New Romantics – Sunday Morning
Reader's opinions