The Brown Note: 2024-09-30

  1. Add N To X – King Wasp
  2. The Legendary Pink Dots – Disturbance
  3. Garry Gray – Sacred Cowboys – Highway 61
  4. Bo Diddley – Cadillac
  5. VOLUPTUOUSmedia – Self Abuse
  6. VOLUPTUOUSmedia – 12 Years Old With a 20″ Screen
  7. Die Like a God – Where Did You Put the Batteries?
  8. Sympathy Nervous – Khaki Cloud
  9. Chickenstones – You Got Got a Right
  10. Council of Elders – Baku’s Return
  11. The Neon Judgement – Factory Walk
  12. Seesselberg – If Someone Returns We Will Have a Return Match
  13. The Damned – I’m a Burglar
  14. Conrad Schnitzler – Fabrik
  15. Whitehouse – Wriggle Like a Fucking Eel
  16. Pan Sonic – Mayhem II
  17. Spectrum – Feel Like I’m Slipping Away
  18. Liaisons Dangereuses – Los Ninos Del Parque
  19. Samuel Kerridge – Paint It Black
  20. Mark Steiner – Drunk
  21. Smallpox Confidential – Snout
