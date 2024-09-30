The Brown Note: 2024-09-30

- Add N To X – King Wasp
- The Legendary Pink Dots – Disturbance
- Garry Gray – Sacred Cowboys – Highway 61
- Bo Diddley – Cadillac
- VOLUPTUOUSmedia – Self Abuse
- VOLUPTUOUSmedia – 12 Years Old With a 20″ Screen
- Die Like a God – Where Did You Put the Batteries?
- Sympathy Nervous – Khaki Cloud
- Chickenstones – You Got Got a Right
- Council of Elders – Baku’s Return
- The Neon Judgement – Factory Walk
- Seesselberg – If Someone Returns We Will Have a Return Match
- The Damned – I’m a Burglar
- Conrad Schnitzler – Fabrik
- Whitehouse – Wriggle Like a Fucking Eel
- Pan Sonic – Mayhem II
- Spectrum – Feel Like I’m Slipping Away
- Liaisons Dangereuses – Los Ninos Del Parque
- Samuel Kerridge – Paint It Black
- Mark Steiner – Drunk
- Smallpox Confidential – Snout
