The Brown Note: 2024-09-16

  1. Chimers – 3am
  2. Prozac Dreams – Nilism
  3. Bench Press – Leather Jacket Effect
  4. Hysteric Narcotics – Charlotte’s Web
  5. Bored – Where Eagles Dare
  6. New England Stone – Suffocating
  7. Gothic Death – un-named
  8. Circle – Valas
  9. Cheater Slicks – Murder
  10. The Le Roi Brothers – Check This Action
  11. Flower Travellin’ Band – Spamas
  12. Tintern Abbey – Witchcraft
  13. Dom Sensitive – Flowers
  14. Jemima Jemima – Baby Needs a Nappy
  15. Molly Rocket – She’s Cruel
  16. Live Skull – I Was Wrong
  17. Shy Imposters – At the Barrier
  18. Dead Man Ink – Beth Ditto
  19. Silberbart – God
  20. Dom – Edge of Time
  21. La Dusseldorf – Silver Cloud
  22. Cold Sun – South Texas
  23. Darsana – Evolution of Sound I
  24. The Dane Hirsinger Experience – Mikey Boy
  25. Horrahedd – Goolwa Shark Party
  26. The Joss & Glen Side – The Happy Factory Boy
  27. The Descendents of the First Born Cell – Devil
  28. Dinosaur Envy – No Hands
  29. Newager – Deeply Piano
