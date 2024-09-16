The Brown Note: 2024-09-16

- Chimers – 3am
- Prozac Dreams – Nilism
- Bench Press – Leather Jacket Effect
- Hysteric Narcotics – Charlotte’s Web
- Bored – Where Eagles Dare
- New England Stone – Suffocating
- Gothic Death – un-named
- Circle – Valas
- Cheater Slicks – Murder
- The Le Roi Brothers – Check This Action
- Flower Travellin’ Band – Spamas
- Tintern Abbey – Witchcraft
- Dom Sensitive – Flowers
- Jemima Jemima – Baby Needs a Nappy
- Molly Rocket – She’s Cruel
- Live Skull – I Was Wrong
- Shy Imposters – At the Barrier
- Dead Man Ink – Beth Ditto
- Silberbart – God
- Dom – Edge of Time
- La Dusseldorf – Silver Cloud
- Cold Sun – South Texas
- Darsana – Evolution of Sound I
- The Dane Hirsinger Experience – Mikey Boy
- Horrahedd – Goolwa Shark Party
- The Joss & Glen Side – The Happy Factory Boy
- The Descendents of the First Born Cell – Devil
- Dinosaur Envy – No Hands
- Newager – Deeply Piano
