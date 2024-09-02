The Brown Note: 2024-09-02

- The Dandy Buzzkills – The Moth (Demo 2)
- Mortal Ambition – King of the Ring
- Sacrificial Larynx – No Cigarette
- Eyes Ninety – Red Steer
- Grong Grong – Poor Herb
- Alice Cooper – You Drive Me Nervous
- Action Pact – Losers
- The Saints – Gypsy Woman
- Liposuction – Hell Hole
- The Goolee’s – Mask
- Wax – Food For Thought
- Incontinence – Definitive Decision
- Floppen Z Klompen – Oh Darling
- Explosive Abortion – Cyril Heatebeaters
- ESR – athol driving
- Dr Octagon – Earth People
- Chong DMC – Oh Yes
- Time Zone – World Destruction
- Sprung Aus Den Wolken – Lust Last Liebe
- The Shit – Little Geography
- Death In June – Gorilla Tactics
- Faust – Jennifer
- Gentlemen of Leisure – The Has Been & the Wanna Been
- Howard Devoto – Rainy Season
- Crystal Chandiler – Setting of Despair
- The Hallmarks – Soul Shakin’ Psychedelic Sally
- SRC – Up All Night
- Inkase – Pictures of Matchstick Men
- Autosalvage – Rampant Generalities
- The Countdown 5 – Candy
- Love – You and I Belong Together
- Sly & the Family Stone – Frisky
- Manu Dibango – Soul Makossa
