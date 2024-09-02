The Brown Note: 2024-09-02

September 2, 2024

  1. The Dandy Buzzkills – The Moth (Demo 2)
  2. Mortal Ambition – King of the Ring
  3. Sacrificial Larynx – No Cigarette
  4. Eyes Ninety – Red Steer
  5. Grong Grong – Poor Herb
  6. Alice Cooper – You Drive Me Nervous
  7. Action Pact – Losers
  8. The Saints – Gypsy Woman
  9. Liposuction – Hell Hole
  10. The Goolee’s – Mask
  11. Wax – Food For Thought
  12. Incontinence – Definitive Decision
  13. Floppen Z Klompen – Oh Darling
  14. Explosive Abortion – Cyril Heatebeaters
  15. ESR – athol driving
  16. Dr Octagon – Earth People
  17. Chong DMC – Oh Yes
  18. Time Zone – World Destruction
  19. Sprung Aus Den Wolken – Lust Last Liebe
  20. The Shit – Little Geography
  21. Death In June – Gorilla Tactics
  22. Faust – Jennifer
  23. Gentlemen of Leisure – The Has Been & the Wanna Been
  24. Howard Devoto – Rainy Season
  25. Crystal Chandiler – Setting of Despair
  26. The Hallmarks – Soul Shakin’ Psychedelic Sally
  27. SRC – Up All Night
  28. Inkase – Pictures of Matchstick Men
  29. Autosalvage – Rampant Generalities
  30. The Countdown 5 – Candy
  31. Love – You and I Belong Together
  32. Sly & the Family Stone – Frisky
  33. Manu Dibango – Soul Makossa
