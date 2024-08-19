The Brown Note: 2024-08-19

- Arse – Primitive Species
- Mouth Full Of Ulcurs – Wrong
- Dirty Junk – Phobic
- Wolf Wolf – Hedi Is Alive
- Burmese – Fates Are Sealed
- Scumbag Millioaire – Rubber Legs
- Andre Agony – Vicious Saint
- Women – Flashlights
- Monroes Fur – Dreamless Night
- Displeasure – Bottomfeeder
- Schkeuditzer Kreuz – Ratchet
- Bird Blobs – Billy
- H8 Mile – Bel Air
- Catalogue – La Disco
- Gas Huffer – Before I Kill Again
- Mothra – USO
- Revenge Of The Gila Monster – Do The Gila Monster
- Primevils – Valley Of Love
- The Twenty Second Sect – UXB
- Channels 3×4 – Plastic
- Thinner Friends – Black Banana
- Asspiss – Rubber Bullets
- Disdonut – Old Fashioned Pain
- DI – Richard Hung Himself
- Frogless Rigby Chairfredder Unit – You Guys Are Retarded
- Rubber Udder – Dumptruck
- Easers – Axe
- Dear Darkness – Liquour Store
- Spaceskull – Blood
- Dole Scum – High Cost Of Living
- Space Bong – Utopia
