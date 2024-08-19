The Brown Note: 2024-08-19

Written by on August 19, 2024

  1. Arse – Primitive Species
  2. Mouth Full Of Ulcurs – Wrong
  3. Dirty Junk – Phobic
  4. Wolf Wolf – Hedi Is Alive
  5. Burmese – Fates Are Sealed
  6. Scumbag Millioaire – Rubber Legs
  7. Andre Agony – Vicious Saint
  8. Women – Flashlights
  9. Monroes Fur – Dreamless Night
  10. Displeasure – Bottomfeeder
  11. Schkeuditzer Kreuz – Ratchet
  12. Bird Blobs – Billy
  13. H8 Mile – Bel Air
  14. Catalogue – La Disco
  15. Gas Huffer – Before I Kill Again
  16. Mothra – USO
  17. Revenge Of The Gila Monster – Do The Gila Monster
  18. Primevils – Valley Of Love
  19. The Twenty Second Sect – UXB
  20. Channels 3×4 – Plastic
  21. Thinner Friends – Black Banana
  22. Asspiss – Rubber Bullets
  23. Disdonut – Old Fashioned Pain
  24. DI – Richard Hung Himself
  25. Frogless Rigby Chairfredder Unit – You Guys Are Retarded
  26. Rubber Udder – Dumptruck
  27. Easers – Axe
  28. Dear Darkness – Liquour Store
  29. Spaceskull – Blood
  30. Dole Scum – High Cost Of Living
  31. Space Bong – Utopia
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Offbeat: 2024-08-19

Current track

Title

Artist