The Brown Note: 2024-08-05

- Billiam – Maid Dress
- Pansy Division – James Bondage
- Alien Nose Job – 1984 Once More
- Bench Press – Filter
- DEW – Half a Man
- Spherical Objects – 10 to 9
- The Prats – Disco Pope
- Purple Ceasars – Tortoise Shell
- Black Randy & the Metrosquad – Down at the Laundromat
- Dieter Horvat – The Escape
- Donovan – Superlungs My Supergirl
- Ace Farren Ford – Starvation Army
- Sightings – 1982
- 8 Eyed Spy – Motor Oil Shanty
- SPK – Epilet: Convulse
- Room 291 – Veldt
- Kraftwerk – Tanzmusik
- Bronze – Parallels
- Wild West – Bottle
- Stereo Total – Supergirl
- Gut Health – Cool Moderator
- Y Pants – Luego Fuego
- Dome – Twist Up
- This Heat – Triumph
- Happy Patch – Moment
- Happy Porpak – Surroundings
- The Toss – Softcock
- Primitive Painters – Bismark Girls
- Toyland – Trotsky Is Dead
- The Iron Shieks – Split My Head
- Psychotic Turnbuckles – Groove To the Eye
- The Mad Turks From Istanbul – Seeing Was Beliving
Reader's opinions