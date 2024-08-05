The Brown Note: 2024-08-05

Written by on August 5, 2024

  1. Billiam – Maid Dress
  2. Pansy Division – James Bondage
  3. Alien Nose Job – 1984 Once More
  4. Bench Press – Filter
  5. DEW – Half a Man
  6. Spherical Objects – 10 to 9
  7. The Prats – Disco Pope
  8. Purple Ceasars – Tortoise Shell
  9. Black Randy & the Metrosquad – Down at the Laundromat
  10. Dieter Horvat – The Escape
  11. Donovan – Superlungs My Supergirl
  12. Ace Farren Ford – Starvation Army
  13. Sightings – 1982
  14. 8 Eyed Spy – Motor Oil Shanty
  15. SPK – Epilet: Convulse
  16. Room 291 – Veldt
  17. Kraftwerk – Tanzmusik
  18. Bronze – Parallels
  19. Wild West – Bottle
  20. Stereo Total – Supergirl
  21. Gut Health – Cool Moderator
  22. Y Pants – Luego Fuego
  23. Dome – Twist Up
  24. This Heat – Triumph
  25. Happy Patch – Moment
  26. Happy Porpak – Surroundings
  27. The Toss – Softcock
  28. Primitive Painters – Bismark Girls
  29. Toyland – Trotsky Is Dead
  30. The Iron Shieks – Split My Head
  31. Psychotic Turnbuckles – Groove To the Eye
  32. The Mad Turks From Istanbul – Seeing Was Beliving
