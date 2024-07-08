The Brown Note: 2024-07-08

- Loose Lips – One More Chance
- The Judges – (The People Want A) Show
- Tee Vee Repairman – Organic Mould
- Billiam – Maid Dress
- The Fall – The Dice Man
- King Snake Roost – Serpent of Pardise
- The Fadeaways – I’ve Got Levitation
- Toy Killers – Victimless Crime
- Sex Gods – Op Shop Dildo
- Boss Hog – Eddy
- Gutura – Des Cerveaux Mus Par La Haine
- Kim Gordon – ECRP
- Crunt – Snap Out of It
- The Modern Lovers – Hospital
- The Scientists – She Cracked
- Meat – Babe I Need Ya
- Dom Sensitive – R&D
- The Clean – Thumbs Off
- The Bogan Villager – My Dad Was An Arsehole
- Colostomy Bag Lady – Headache
- Trio – Sabine Sabine Sabine
- Chris & Cosy – One Minute More (Serpent Mix)
- Harold Schroeder – Dr Ahmed’s Potion
- Pere Ubu – Lovely Day
- X – Movin’ On
- Roy Loney & the Phantom Movers – People People
- Fritz Muller – Postamnn
- Dark Side – Bondage
- The Unspoken Things – Puppets
- Reefus Moon – Shadow Man
- John Cale & Terry Riley – The Protege
- Shazzan – The Fleas of Eloise
Reader's opinions