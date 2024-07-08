The Brown Note: 2024-07-08

July 8, 2024

  1. Loose Lips – One More Chance
  2. The Judges – (The People Want A) Show
  3. Tee Vee Repairman – Organic Mould
  4. Billiam – Maid Dress
  5. The Fall – The Dice Man
  6. King Snake Roost – Serpent of Pardise
  7. The Fadeaways – I’ve Got Levitation
  8. Toy Killers – Victimless Crime
  9. Sex Gods – Op Shop Dildo
  10. Boss Hog – Eddy
  11. Gutura – Des Cerveaux Mus Par La Haine
  12. Kim Gordon – ECRP
  13. Crunt – Snap Out of It
  14. The Modern Lovers – Hospital
  15. The Scientists – She Cracked
  16. Meat – Babe I Need Ya
  17. Dom Sensitive – R&D
  18. The Clean – Thumbs Off
  19. The Bogan Villager – My Dad Was An Arsehole
  20. Colostomy Bag Lady – Headache
  21. Trio – Sabine Sabine Sabine
  22. Chris & Cosy – One Minute More (Serpent Mix)
  23. Harold Schroeder – Dr Ahmed’s Potion
  24. Pere Ubu – Lovely Day
  25. X – Movin’ On
  26. Roy Loney & the Phantom Movers – People People
  27. Fritz Muller – Postamnn
  28. Dark Side – Bondage
  29. The Unspoken Things – Puppets
  30. Reefus Moon – Shadow Man
  31. John Cale & Terry Riley – The Protege
  32. Shazzan – The Fleas of Eloise
