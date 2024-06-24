The Brown Note: 2024-06-24

- Bullshit Detector – Hero Only In Your Mind
- Repo – Alcoholic Moronic
- Sector Four – Jump On You
- Hells Hoist – The Morning After
- James Chance & the Contortions – I Can’t Stand Myself
- The Hellcows – Hand Of Fatima
- The Waitereses – The Comb
- The Cardiacs – A Wooden Fish On Wheels
- War Room – The Trouble With Me
- The Darts – Pour Another
- Earth Tongue – The Mirror
- Royal Headache – Psychotic Episode
- Bratmobile – And I Live In a Town the Boys Amputate Their Hearts
- Zond – Monkey
- Asspiss – Burn Palm Beach
- The Melvins – Forgotten Principles
- The Condos – Dream Code
- The Elements – Both Feet On the Ground
- Rubber Udder – Sniff Sniff Retch
- Union Carbide Productions – Be Myself Again
- The Stooges – Rubber Legs
- Adolf Sasquatch – I Want You To Want Me
- Snakefinger – I Love Mary
- Family Fodder – Disarm Completely
- Smegma – Flashcards
- Kim Fowley – Motorboat
- Touch – Alesha & Others
- T.I.M.E – Tripping Into Sunshine
- James Taylor Move – And I Heard the Fire Sing
- The Electric Prunes – Kyrie Eleison
- Jefferson Airplane – War Is Over (Martha, Wild Tyme)
- The Deviants – Garbage
- Roky Ericsson & the Explosives – The Wind & More
- Wild Rocket – I’m Not Like Everybody Else
Reader's opinions