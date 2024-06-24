The Brown Note: 2024-06-24

Written by on June 24, 2024

  1. Bullshit Detector – Hero Only In Your Mind
  2. Repo – Alcoholic Moronic
  3. Sector Four – Jump On You
  4. Hells Hoist – The Morning After
  5. James Chance & the Contortions – I Can’t Stand Myself
  6. The Hellcows – Hand Of Fatima
  7. The Waitereses – The Comb
  8. The Cardiacs – A Wooden Fish On Wheels
  9. War Room – The Trouble With Me
  10. The Darts – Pour Another
  11. Earth Tongue – The Mirror
  12. Royal Headache – Psychotic Episode
  13. Bratmobile – And I Live In a Town the Boys Amputate Their Hearts
  14. Zond – Monkey
  15. Asspiss – Burn Palm Beach
  16. The Melvins – Forgotten Principles
  17. The Condos – Dream Code
  18. The Elements – Both Feet On the Ground
  19. Rubber Udder – Sniff Sniff Retch
  20. Union Carbide Productions – Be Myself Again
  21. The Stooges – Rubber Legs
  22. Adolf Sasquatch – I Want You To Want Me
  23. Snakefinger – I Love Mary
  24. Family Fodder – Disarm Completely
  25. Smegma – Flashcards
  26. Kim Fowley – Motorboat
  27. Touch – Alesha & Others
  28. T.I.M.E – Tripping Into Sunshine
  29. James Taylor Move – And I Heard the Fire Sing
  30. The Electric Prunes – Kyrie Eleison
  31. Jefferson Airplane – War Is Over (Martha, Wild Tyme)
  32. The Deviants – Garbage
  33. Roky Ericsson & the Explosives – The Wind & More
  34. Wild Rocket – I’m Not Like Everybody Else
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Vanishing Point: 2024-06-25

Previous post

Offbeat: 2024-06-24

Current track

Title

Artist