The Brown Note: 2024-06-10

  1. Jupiter V – No Shade In Hades
  2. Djawbreaker – Get Out
  3. Burnout Ost West – Roboter erwürgt Arbeiter
  4. Syyskuu – Sator
  5. Hotdogurrrl and the Sesame Buns – Sosage Boy
  6. Harold Holt Search Party – Footy
  7. Solder – CPU
  8. The Delegates – Never Let It Get Ya Down
  9. Free Live Sports – Too Cute
  10. Pure Hell – Americn
  11. Muff – What You See Is What You Get
  12. Liz Dealey & the Twenty Second Sect – Kiss My Ass
  13. Luminous Green Snow – Slaughterhouse
  14. Deadland – Users Losers
  15. Drunk In Hell – I Hate My Guts
  16. Borzoi – Passing
  17. The Fadeaways – Rack My Mind
  18. Bladder Flask – I am As I Have Spoken
  19. Mulli Schokaladi – Quackel Dackel
  20. Muyassar Kurdi & Ka Baird – Untitled
  21. Negativland – Cityman
  22. Steinski – It’s a Funky Thing Pt.1
  23. Iron Knowledge – Who Put the Ram (In the Rama Lama Ding Dong)
  24. The Music Machine – King Mixer
  25. Les Rallizes Denudes – Blind Baby Has It’s Mother’s Eyes
  26. Naked On the Vague – High Noon
  27. The Mad Walls – Really Think So
