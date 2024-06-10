The Brown Note: 2024-06-10

- Jupiter V – No Shade In Hades
- Djawbreaker – Get Out
- Burnout Ost West – Roboter erwürgt Arbeiter
- Syyskuu – Sator
- Hotdogurrrl and the Sesame Buns – Sosage Boy
- Harold Holt Search Party – Footy
- Solder – CPU
- The Delegates – Never Let It Get Ya Down
- Free Live Sports – Too Cute
- Pure Hell – Americn
- Muff – What You See Is What You Get
- Liz Dealey & the Twenty Second Sect – Kiss My Ass
- Luminous Green Snow – Slaughterhouse
- Deadland – Users Losers
- Drunk In Hell – I Hate My Guts
- Borzoi – Passing
- The Fadeaways – Rack My Mind
- Bladder Flask – I am As I Have Spoken
- Mulli Schokaladi – Quackel Dackel
- Muyassar Kurdi & Ka Baird – Untitled
- Negativland – Cityman
- Steinski – It’s a Funky Thing Pt.1
- Iron Knowledge – Who Put the Ram (In the Rama Lama Ding Dong)
- The Music Machine – King Mixer
- Les Rallizes Denudes – Blind Baby Has It’s Mother’s Eyes
- Naked On the Vague – High Noon
- The Mad Walls – Really Think So
