The Brown Note: 2024-05-27

Written by on May 27, 2024

  1. Gravel Samwidge – Don’t Go There
  2. Art Gray Noizz Quintet – Ride
  3. Vlad Dale – She’s Got a Heart Full of Spite (And She Don’t Care)
  4. Truck Train Tractor – Starforce USA
  5. Batpiss – Time
  6. Lambrini Girls – God’s Country
  7. Amyl & the Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That
  8. Wine Lips – Killjoy
  9. Favoured State – That’s Life
  10. Liquid Liquid – Push
  11. Funhouse – Retaliation
  12. Chrome – Prophecy
  13. The Boom Gang – Spies Like Us
  14. Jesus BBQ & the Heads of Steak – The Clap
  15. Diamanda Gallas – Eyes Without Blood
  16. Jean-Jacques Birge – Tout Abus Sera Puni
  17. Philipe Petit – Satanas
  18. Asmus Tietchens – Sauberland
  19. Sweet Tooth – Ultimate Muscle Bible
  20. Green River – Hangin’ Tree
  21. Lizard Train – Two Hour Hole
  22. Salamander Jim – Flying Truck
  23. Extrabreit – Flieger, Gruss Mir Die Sonne
  24. Pekinska Patka – Bolje da Nosim Kratku Kosu
  25. Dead Boys – Sonic Reducer
  26. Captain Beefheart & the Magic Band – When It Blows It Stacks
  27. Jean Jacques Perrey – Cat In the Night
  28. The Lemon Kittens – In Wooden Brackets
  29. The Legendary Pink Dots – Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
  30. Voight 465 – F1
