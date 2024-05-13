The Brown Note: 2024-05-13

  1. Vlad Dale – Second Hand Smoke
  2. Them Creepy Crawlies – Crazy Cats
  3. Raw Spud Ensemble – Don’t Drink Water
  4. The Beautiful Black – Hit the Wall
  5. Red Meds – Jesus Going Wholesale
  6. Unstrung Harp – Sticks & Stones
  7. These Cars Collide – The Great Carnival
  8. Wrong Kind of Stoneage – Run Amok
  9. The LC3s – The Cuppa Tea Song
  10. Hal Bird – I Drive a Car, You Drive a Spaceship
  11. Interstellar Villans – If Looks Could Kill
  12. Bain Wolf Kind – Death House Blues
  13. Weed – Before I Die
  14. Barricade – Du Ragout et Des Couleurs
  15. Scum Vegas – Hindley
  16. The Frowning Clouds – Inner Circle
  17. 8 Living Legs – Don’t Do That Near Me
  18. Scattered Order – 1,000 Gene Autrys
  19. Clock DVA – You’re Without Sound
  20. The Iguana Twins – Raining
  21. Danny & the Parkin Sisters – Girls Rule
  22. Cult Hero – I’m a Cult Hero
  23. Uni Boys – I Don’t Belive In Love
  24. The Lemon Twigs – My Golden Years
  25. Dragonfly – Blue Monday
  26. Can – Dizzy Dizzy
  27. Dead Luke – Necronomicon
  28. Guru Guru – Bo Diddley
  29. Popul Vuh – Abschied
