The Brown Note: 2024-04-29

- Vlad Dale – What Does Your Love Cost?
- C Turtle – Shaker It Down
- Wetflix – Hardboy
- September Girls – Heartbeats
- The Cramps – Give Me a Woman
- Hate Force Five – Me Too
- Andrew Petrusevics & The Bus Stops – Hey Buddy, Hey Bob
- The Sunburners – Some Weird Way
- Spindickle – Stupidity Loves You
- Viv Albertine – Never Come
- The Very Sane – Blackhead Distemper
- Patriarchal Death Machine – There Are Two Types of Australian History, White History & the Truth
- Martire – Thou Shalt Burn
- Nightstick – Young Man, Old Man
- Order of Decay – Mental Anguish
- Heavy Lungs – All Gas No Brakes
- Sewers – Crusing
- Banananananananana – UFIO
- Tik Tok Tek – Rap
- Smegma – Disco Diarrhea
- Million Brazillians – Wet Dry Jungala III
- H,W Monitor – Dzhoel
- Secret Teeth – Some Distant Horizon
- T.Swift & the Electric Bag – Expo In Sound
- The Tea Company – Make Love Not War
- The Flowerettes – It’s Raining Bullshit Tonight
- Wireheads – The Shape of Things
- The Factory – Path Through the Forest
- Cherry Smash – Fade Away Maureen
- The Unrelated Segments – Cry Cry Cry
Reader's opinions