The Brown Note: 2024-04-29

  1. Vlad Dale – What Does Your Love Cost?
  2. C Turtle – Shaker It Down
  3. Wetflix – Hardboy
  4. September Girls – Heartbeats
  5. The Cramps – Give Me a Woman
  6. Hate Force Five – Me Too
  7. Andrew Petrusevics & The Bus Stops – Hey Buddy, Hey Bob
  8. The Sunburners – Some Weird Way
  9. Spindickle – Stupidity Loves You
  10. Viv Albertine – Never Come
  11. The Very Sane – Blackhead Distemper
  12. Patriarchal Death Machine – There Are Two Types of Australian History, White History & the Truth
  13. Martire – Thou Shalt Burn
  14. Nightstick – Young Man, Old Man
  15. Order of Decay – Mental Anguish
  16. Heavy Lungs – All Gas No Brakes
  17. Sewers – Crusing
  18. Banananananananana – UFIO
  19. Tik Tok Tek – Rap
  20. Smegma – Disco Diarrhea
  21. Million Brazillians – Wet Dry Jungala III
  22. H,W Monitor – Dzhoel
  23. Secret Teeth – Some Distant Horizon
  24. T.Swift & the Electric Bag – Expo In Sound
  25. The Tea Company – Make Love Not War
  26. The Flowerettes – It’s Raining Bullshit Tonight
  27. Wireheads – The Shape of Things
  28. The Factory – Path Through the Forest
  29. Cherry Smash – Fade Away Maureen
  30. The Unrelated Segments – Cry Cry Cry
