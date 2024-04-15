The Brown Note: 2024-04-15

Written by on April 15, 2024

  1. The James Baker Experience – I Can’t Control Myself
  2. James Baker & the Groundbreakers – Memories
  3. Le Hoodoo Gurus – leilani
  4. Hoodoo Gurus – Dig It Up
  5. Hoodoo Gurus – Be My Guru
  6. Hoodoo Gurus – Leilani 2
  7. The Beasts of Bourbon – Let’s Get Funky
  8. The Beasts of Bourbon – Driver Man
  9. The Beasts – Drunk On a Train
  10. The Legendary Stardust Cowboy – Paralyzed
  11. The Legendary Stardust Cowboy – I Ride a Hot Wind
  12. The Legendary Stardust Cowboy – I Took a Trip On a Gemini Spaceship
  13. The Dubrovniks – My Coo Ca Choo
  14. The Dubrovniks – Fireball of Love
  15. The Dubrovniks – One Horse Town
  16. Scientists – When Worlds Collide
  17. Scientists – You Only Live Twice
  18. The Painkiller – Tomorrow
  19. The Painkillers – Gamblin’ Bar Room Blues
  20. The Painkillers – $6 Chicken
  21. The Johnnys – Way of the West
  22. The Johnnys – My Buzzsaw Baby
  23. Spencer P Jones & the Nothing Butts – Freak Out
  24. Spencer P Jones & the Nothing Butts – Duplicity
  25. Spencer P Jones & the Nothing Butts – When Friends Turn
  26. Salamander Jim – Black Star
  27. Thug – Thug
  28. The Victims – Horror Smash
  29. The Victims – Wanna Be With You
  30. The Victims – Charlie
  31. The Victims – Girls Don’t Go For Punks
  32. The Victims – Victim
  33. The Hard-Ons – There Was a Time
  34. The Beasts of Bourbon – Finger Lickin’
  35. The Beasts of Bourbon – Door To Your Soul
  36. The Beasts of Bourbon – Cocksucker Blues
