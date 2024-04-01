The Brown Note: 2024-04-01

- Vlad Dale – What Does Your Love Cost
- Hate Force Five – Swear At Your Parents
- Raygun Mortlock – Gor-Don’s Pit
- Danny Whittens Veins – Professional Deadbeat
- Gonad Filth Arena – Five Feet
- Naked Beast – Aether Station
- The Zits – Sick On You
- The Homosexuals – Walk Before Imitate
- Snakefinger – Here Come the Bums
- Toyland – Glad To Be Australian
- The Haters – Track 2 10/11/87 Colorado Springs
- Andy Slott’s Shit Magnet – Track 3 Untitled
- Remakquels – At a Certain Point (Your Life)
- Billy Tibbals – Lucy
- The Quick – Pretty Please
- Stiv Bators – Swingin’ A Go Go
- The Philisteins – Peppermint
- Contrapunctus – Plastic World
- Spine 96 – Minder Bender
- Subtract S – LFOS
- And An A – Haloes & Wings
- Jonathan Richman – I’m a Little Airplane
- Biff Rose – Buzz the Fuzz
- The Pretty Things – Cries From the Midnight Circus
- The Crazy World of Arthur Brown – The Sound Of The City (Part Three: The Cosmos)
- Thundermother – Boogie Music
- Serge Gainsbourg – En Melody
- Lubricated Goat – Shut Your Mind
- Butcher Shop – Death Plug
- The Beasts – Your Honour
