The Brown Note: 2024-04-01

  1. Vlad Dale – What Does Your Love Cost
  2. Hate Force Five – Swear At Your Parents
  3. Raygun Mortlock – Gor-Don’s Pit
  4. Danny Whittens Veins – Professional Deadbeat
  5. Gonad Filth Arena – Five Feet
  6. Naked Beast – Aether Station
  7. The Zits – Sick On You
  8. The Homosexuals – Walk Before Imitate
  9. Snakefinger – Here Come the Bums
  10. Toyland – Glad To Be Australian
  11. The Haters – Track 2 10/11/87 Colorado Springs
  12. Andy Slott’s Shit Magnet – Track 3 Untitled
  13. Remakquels – At a Certain Point (Your Life)
  14. Billy Tibbals – Lucy
  15. The Quick – Pretty Please
  16. Stiv Bators – Swingin’ A Go Go
  17. The Philisteins – Peppermint
  18. Contrapunctus – Plastic World
  19. Spine 96 – Minder Bender
  20. Subtract S – LFOS
  21. And An A – Haloes & Wings
  22. Jonathan Richman – I’m a Little Airplane
  23. Biff Rose – Buzz the Fuzz
  24. The Pretty Things – Cries From the Midnight Circus
  25. The Crazy World of Arthur Brown – The Sound Of The City (Part Three: The Cosmos)
  26. Thundermother – Boogie Music
  27. Serge Gainsbourg – En Melody
  28. Lubricated Goat – Shut Your Mind
  29. Butcher Shop – Death Plug
  30. The Beasts – Your Honour
