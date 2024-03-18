The Brown Note: 2024-03-18

- Vlad Dale – Kiss & Fuck
- Men With Chips – Sentiment
- Yummy Fur – Department
- Yog Sothoth – Bad Trip
- Sex Pill – Red Nose
- Hammerhead Ted – Headbutting Fairies
- Grog – Hagfish
- The Flying Luttenbachers – Goosesteppin’
- Throat Slug – Wig Lady
- Star/Time – He Who Carries Death in his Pouch
- Huntington Lodge – Red Pigs
- Psalm Trio – Radio Improv 7/13
- Divine Rip – Eat
- Josef K – Romance
- Pornography at 30,000ft – FK
- Splendid Mess – NASA Secret ANZAC
- Whitehouse – Just Like a Cunt (Philip Best vocal version)
- DQE & Jad Fair – Dog Gone Dog
- Home For the Def – Ugly Eyes
- Sula Bassana – Vegetable Man
- Amour Funebre – No Unauthorised
- Velvet Underground – Inside Your Heart
- Lucifer – Incubus
- Velvet Hammer – Nazis
- Cornucopia – Morning Sun
- Il Balletto Di Bronzo – Eh Eh Ah Ah
- Blue Cheer – The Hunter
- We the People – You Burn Me Up & Down
- The Trashmen – King of the Surf
- The Purple Gang – Only Came to Dance
Reader's opinions