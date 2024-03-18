The Brown Note: 2024-03-18

  1. Vlad Dale – Kiss & Fuck
  2. Men With Chips – Sentiment
  3. Yummy Fur – Department
  4. Yog Sothoth – Bad Trip
  5. Sex Pill – Red Nose
  6. Hammerhead Ted – Headbutting Fairies
  7. Grog – Hagfish
  8. The Flying Luttenbachers – Goosesteppin’
  9. Throat Slug – Wig Lady
  10. Star/Time – He Who Carries Death in his Pouch
  11. Huntington Lodge – Red Pigs
  12. Psalm Trio – Radio Improv 7/13
  13. Divine Rip – Eat
  14. Josef K – Romance
  15. Pornography at 30,000ft – FK
  16. Splendid Mess – NASA Secret ANZAC
  17. Whitehouse – Just Like a Cunt (Philip Best vocal version)
  18. DQE & Jad Fair – Dog Gone Dog
  19. Home For the Def – Ugly Eyes
  20. Sula Bassana – Vegetable Man
  21. Amour Funebre – No Unauthorised
  22. Velvet Underground – Inside Your Heart
  23. Lucifer – Incubus
  24. Velvet Hammer – Nazis
  25. Cornucopia – Morning Sun
  26. Il Balletto Di Bronzo – Eh Eh Ah Ah
  27. Blue Cheer – The Hunter
  28. We the People – You Burn Me Up & Down
  29. The Trashmen – King of the Surf
  30. The Purple Gang – Only Came to Dance
