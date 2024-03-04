The Brown Note: 2024-03-04

- Vlad Dale – Let’s Go Nowhere Together
- Sick Thoughts – Mother, I Love Satan
- The 745 – Wet Lettuce
- DEW – Got Away
- The Beautiful Black – Leather
- The Dirty Three – Shortbreak
- Borbetomagus – We Were Done With the Judgement of God Last Week
- Devil’s Dildo – Joy
- Girls At Our Best – Politics
- XL Capris – Red Bikini Runaway
- Ya Ya Choral – Gee Lately
- Shop Assistants – I Don’t Want To Be Friends With You
- Butcher Shop – 900,000,000 Decibles
- The Pineapples From the Dawn of Time – The Flea That Ate My Stash
- Final Solution – Mental Shark Bite
- The Celibate Rifels – Wild Desire
- Toys Went Berserk – Jon Doe
- The Real Kids – My Way
- Hubble Bubble – New Promotion
- Crime – Maserati
- Chrome – Glowing Going Away
- The Rhodes – The Futures Way
- Starfuckers – Western Man
- EWM – Everyone’s Waiting
- Glaxo Babies – It’s Irrational
- Caberet Voltaire – Seconds Too Late
- Q65 – So High I’ve Been, So Down I Must Fall
- Fifty Foot Hose – Red the Sign Post
- Paul Martin – It Happened
- The Bonniwell Music Machine – Mother Nature Father Earth
- Pussy – Comets
- Jimi Hendrix Experience – Manic Depression
- Junior Parker – Lady Madonna
