The Brown Note: 2024-03-04

  1. Vlad Dale – Let’s Go Nowhere Together
  2. Sick Thoughts – Mother, I Love Satan
  3. The 745 – Wet Lettuce
  4. DEW – Got Away
  5. The Beautiful Black – Leather
  6. The Dirty Three – Shortbreak
  7. Borbetomagus – We Were Done With the Judgement of God Last Week
  8. Devil’s Dildo – Joy
  9. Girls At Our Best – Politics
  10. XL Capris – Red Bikini Runaway
  11. Ya Ya Choral – Gee Lately
  12. Shop Assistants – I Don’t Want To Be Friends With You
  13. Butcher Shop – 900,000,000 Decibles
  14. The Pineapples From the Dawn of Time – The Flea That Ate My Stash
  15. Final Solution – Mental Shark Bite
  16. The Celibate Rifels – Wild Desire
  17. Toys Went Berserk – Jon Doe
  18. The Real Kids – My Way
  19. Hubble Bubble – New Promotion
  20. Crime – Maserati
  21. Chrome – Glowing Going Away
  22. The Rhodes – The Futures Way
  23. Starfuckers – Western Man
  24. EWM – Everyone’s Waiting
  25. Glaxo Babies – It’s Irrational
  26. Caberet Voltaire – Seconds Too Late
  27. Q65 – So High I’ve Been, So Down I Must Fall
  28. Fifty Foot Hose – Red the Sign Post
  29. Paul Martin – It Happened
  30. The Bonniwell Music Machine – Mother Nature Father Earth
  31. Pussy – Comets
  32. Jimi Hendrix Experience – Manic Depression
  33. Junior Parker – Lady Madonna
