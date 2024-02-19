The Brown Note: 2024-02-19

Written by on February 19, 2024

  1. Vlad Dale – See My Dog
  2. Brainer – In the Raw
  3. The Genevieves – Words
  4. The Munch – Pass By
  5. The Beautiful Black – Hell Fire
  6. The Beautiful Black – Non Alignment Pact
  7. It’s a Hoax – Trying For Easy
  8. J.T I.V – Jetlag Time Drag
  9. Matador – Angel
  10. The Go Betweens – Hammer the Hammer
  11. Billiam – Sleeping In the Mountains
  12. Snooper – Running
  13. Rodion G.A – Nu Tu Vei Fi
  14. The Divas – Backyard
  15. Jowe Head – Clear the Floor
  16. The Dickies – Where Did His Eye Go?
  17. The Valves – Robot Love
  18. The Fleshtones – Rocket USA
  19. The Chosen Few – Adolph You Beauty
  20. Feedtime – Wagon
  21. Peter Brady’s Volcano – Unfriendly Friction
  22. Holger Czukay – Oh Lord Give Us More Money
  23. Ride – How Does It Feel To Feel
  24. The X-Men – Do the Ghost
  25. The Move – Message From The Country
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Offbeat: 2024-02-19

Current track

Title

Artist