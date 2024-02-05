The Brown Note: 2024-02-05

  1. MC5 – Rocket Reducer No. 62 (Rama Lama Fa Fa Fa)
  2. MC5 – Sister Anne
  3. MC5 – Black To Comm
  4. MC5 – Rock’n’Roll Pips
  5. Was (Not Was) – Carry Me Back To Old Morocco
  6. Wayne Kramer – Junkie Romance
  7. Wayne Kramer – It’s Never Enough
  8. MC5 (DKT) – Ramblin’ Rose
  9. FACTOIDS – Sewer Punk
  10. Hood – Australian Dream
  11. The Uglies – Vacation
  12. Free Drinks – Meat Hook
  13. Whorobros – Disease
  14. Boobdall Boys – Dr Death
  15. Aborted Tortoise – Malpractice
  16. Mouth Full of Ulcers – Wrong
  17. Ty Segal – My Best Friends
  18. Nuvo Bloc – Rats Rak
  19. Iguana Twins – Season In Hell
  20. Cardiac Arrest – A Bus For a Bus On the Bus
  21. Hunters & Collectors – The Way To Go Out/I Couldn’t Give It To You
  22. The Primevils – Wasting Away
  23. Warsaw – They Walked In Line
  24. The Unclaimed – Guitar M-Sheen Gun
  25. Kak – Electric Sailor
  26. Adam’s Recital – No Place For Lonely People
  27. The Pretty Things – Buzz the Jerk
  28. Unrelated Segments – Cry, Cry, Cry
  29. Savage Ressurection – Every Little Song
  30. The LIme Spiders – I Was Alone
  31. The Vertebrats – Left In the Dark
  32. Euphoria – Sweet Fanny Adams
