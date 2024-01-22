The Brown Note: 2024-01-22

- Vlad Dale – I Don’t Wanna Go To Work Today
- Empty Heads – Bin Day
- Half Time Oranges – Durry Muncher
- Mulga Bore Hard Rock – Big Train
- Fang – Law & Order
- Septic Sawblades – Wars
- Crime – Lost Soul
- D.I – Johnny’s Got a Problem
- Pissed Jeans – Scrap Booking
- Kim Gordon – Bye Bye
- Gaffa Bandana – Charm Offensive
- Cough Cough – Knots
- Sandy Dish – Dump Him
- Beat Happening – Other Side
- The Stones – Something New
- Lubricated Goat – Jason’s Place
- Grong Grong – Grong Grong
- La Sect Rouge – Bundle “O’ Joy
- Repo – Steak Knives
- Peterhead – Masters of War
- Easy Action – Real Tough Guy
- The Slits – Vindictive
- Puce Mary – Paper Skirt
- Zekron 7 – Startled Sex Kitten
- Chrome – Torque Pound
- Jacques Thollot – Tryptique Pour La Foire Des Ténèbres De Ray Bradburry
- The Fester Brothers – Slime
- Stu Spasm – KIll Somebody Today
- The Semi Colon – Isi Agboncha
- GÅS – Distance
- The Leather Nun – No Rule
Reader's opinions