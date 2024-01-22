The Brown Note: 2024-01-22

Written by on January 22, 2024

  1. Vlad Dale – I Don’t Wanna Go To Work Today
  2. Empty Heads – Bin Day
  3. Half Time Oranges – Durry Muncher
  4. Mulga Bore Hard Rock – Big Train
  5. Fang – Law & Order
  6. Septic Sawblades – Wars
  7. Crime – Lost Soul
  8. D.I – Johnny’s Got a Problem
  9. Pissed Jeans – Scrap Booking
  10. Kim Gordon – Bye Bye
  11. Gaffa Bandana – Charm Offensive
  12. Cough Cough – Knots
  13. Sandy Dish – Dump Him
  14. Beat Happening – Other Side
  15. The Stones – Something New
  16. Lubricated Goat – Jason’s Place
  17. Grong Grong – Grong Grong
  18. La Sect Rouge – Bundle “O’ Joy
  19. Repo – Steak Knives
  20. Peterhead – Masters of War
  21. Easy Action – Real Tough Guy
  22. The Slits – Vindictive
  23. Puce Mary – Paper Skirt
  24. Zekron 7 – Startled Sex Kitten
  25. Chrome – Torque Pound
  26. Jacques Thollot – Tryptique Pour La Foire Des Ténèbres De Ray Bradburry
  27. The Fester Brothers – Slime
  28. Stu Spasm – KIll Somebody Today
  29. The Semi Colon – Isi Agboncha
  30. GÅS – Distance
  31. The Leather Nun – No Rule
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Offbeat: 2024-01-22

Current track

Title

Artist