The Brown Note: 2023-12-25

  1. The Butthole Surfers – Cough Syrup
  2. The Wet Ones – Everlovin’ Man
  3. Diesel Witch – Kicks
  4. Wireheads – Flowers
  5. Joe Ziffer – Mayday
  6. Purr – Shallow
  7. The Mo-Dettes – Paint It Black
  8. Blam Blam Blam – Don’t Fight It Marsha, It’s Bigger Than the Both of Us
  9. The Spikes – Bloodmud
  10. The Fall – Diceman
  11. Nina Hagen & the Wild Romance – Herman’s Door
  12. The Urinals – Water-Blood
  13. Kräldjursanstalten – Fet Och Feg
  14. King Snake Roost – School’s Out
  15. Half – Feral Street
  16. The Stabs – The Woods/The Rain
  17. The Skunks – Riot
  18. Salamander Jim – Batman
  19. Bored – Final Solution
  20. FAL – His Latest Flame
  21. Olympic Sideburns – Badtruck
  22. Ayako Shinozaki – Stanza II
  23. Tuxedo Moon – In Heaven
  24. Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band – Somebody’s In My Home
  25. Third World War – Ascension Day
  26. The Purple Hearts – Of Hope Dreams & Tombstones
  27. The Flat Earth Society – In My Window
  28. The Churchills – Open Up Your Eyes
  29. The Electric Prunes – About a Quarter To Nine
  30. The United Ststes of America – Hard Coming Love
  31. Amazing Friendly Apple – Water Woman
  32. Neil Ford & the Fanatics – Don’t Tie Me Down
  33. The Shadows of Knight – Bad Little Woman
  34. Wee Hike – Howadidi
  35. The Twilights – Take Action
  36. Phluph – Doctor Mind
