The Brown Note: 2023-12-25

- The Butthole Surfers – Cough Syrup
- The Wet Ones – Everlovin’ Man
- Diesel Witch – Kicks
- Wireheads – Flowers
- Joe Ziffer – Mayday
- Purr – Shallow
- The Mo-Dettes – Paint It Black
- Blam Blam Blam – Don’t Fight It Marsha, It’s Bigger Than the Both of Us
- The Spikes – Bloodmud
- The Fall – Diceman
- Nina Hagen & the Wild Romance – Herman’s Door
- The Urinals – Water-Blood
- Kräldjursanstalten – Fet Och Feg
- King Snake Roost – School’s Out
- Half – Feral Street
- The Stabs – The Woods/The Rain
- The Skunks – Riot
- Salamander Jim – Batman
- Bored – Final Solution
- FAL – His Latest Flame
- Olympic Sideburns – Badtruck
- Ayako Shinozaki – Stanza II
- Tuxedo Moon – In Heaven
- Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band – Somebody’s In My Home
- Third World War – Ascension Day
- The Purple Hearts – Of Hope Dreams & Tombstones
- The Flat Earth Society – In My Window
- The Churchills – Open Up Your Eyes
- The Electric Prunes – About a Quarter To Nine
- The United Ststes of America – Hard Coming Love
- Amazing Friendly Apple – Water Woman
- Neil Ford & the Fanatics – Don’t Tie Me Down
- The Shadows of Knight – Bad Little Woman
- Wee Hike – Howadidi
- The Twilights – Take Action
- Phluph – Doctor Mind
