The Brown Note: 2023-12-11

  1. The Munch – Stills
  2. Mortal Ambition – Pub Kid
  3. No Action – Static Age (Live)
  4. Mountain Blood – Family
  5. Colonised – Stray/Close
  6. Dark Carnival – Bang
  7. Rod Flavel – Little Jack Horner
  8. ZĀM – Egress
  9. J.Seazer – Echigo Tsutsuishi Oyashirazu
  10. Ludivox – Don’t Look Away
  11. Diamanda Galas – Let’s Not Chat About Despair
  12. Five Dollar Priest – Glouster Blues
  13. The Crazies – Down At the Crossroads
  14. Grudge – Bloodsoil
  15. Human Crash – I Wanna Be Your Dong
  16. Northern Drinking Cult – Gate Crashers
  17. Disrupters – Shelters For the Rich
  18. Spring Rolls – Henry Street
  19. X – Hate City
  20. Smelly Tongues – Bloodsport
  21. Bevis Frond – This Perfect Day
  22. Ed Kuepper – Salty Sea Air
  23. The Feelies – New Age
  24. The Chills – I’ll Only See You Alone Again
  25. Fabienne Del Sol – Laisse Tomber les Filles
  26. Moebius, Conny Plank, Mayo Thompson – Ludwig’s Law
  27. Thomas Leer – Tight As a Drum
  28. S.Y.P.H – Trance Baby
  29. Electric Mud – Immer Das Alte Lied
