The Brown Note: 2023-12-11

- The Munch – Stills
- Mortal Ambition – Pub Kid
- No Action – Static Age (Live)
- Mountain Blood – Family
- Colonised – Stray/Close
- Dark Carnival – Bang
- Rod Flavel – Little Jack Horner
- ZĀM – Egress
- J.Seazer – Echigo Tsutsuishi Oyashirazu
- Ludivox – Don’t Look Away
- Diamanda Galas – Let’s Not Chat About Despair
- Five Dollar Priest – Glouster Blues
- The Crazies – Down At the Crossroads
- Grudge – Bloodsoil
- Human Crash – I Wanna Be Your Dong
- Northern Drinking Cult – Gate Crashers
- Disrupters – Shelters For the Rich
- Spring Rolls – Henry Street
- X – Hate City
- Smelly Tongues – Bloodsport
- Bevis Frond – This Perfect Day
- Ed Kuepper – Salty Sea Air
- The Feelies – New Age
- The Chills – I’ll Only See You Alone Again
- Fabienne Del Sol – Laisse Tomber les Filles
- Moebius, Conny Plank, Mayo Thompson – Ludwig’s Law
- Thomas Leer – Tight As a Drum
- S.Y.P.H – Trance Baby
- Electric Mud – Immer Das Alte Lied
