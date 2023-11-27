The Brown Note: 2023-11-27

- Dion Lunadon – Shockwave
- Feedtime – Fractured
- 3 Toed Sloth – One More Drink
- Pigshit – Teacher, Teacher
- Faun Haus – Godspeed
- Subterranean Death Trap – Influence
- The Warts – Night Vision
- Pere Ubu – My Dark Ages
- The Lounge – Telephone Book
- Snakes & Adders – Caterpillar Jump
- Lucidvox – There Ahead
- The Telescopes – Everso (excerpt)
- The Magic Mushroom Band – You Can Be My LSD
- Heavy Water Experiments – Otherland
- Martin Rev – Baby O Baby (Mix)
- Zulu Rattle – Ghost Rider
- Ndox Electrique – Wali Namale
- Mystic Moods Orchestra – Cosmic Sea
- The Residents – Born To Be Wild/Route 66
- Soviet of Ghosts – Citizen Foster
- Planet Z – Jungle Rot
- Nurse With Wound – The Strange Play of the Mouth
- Mr Knott – Poor Galileo (He Has Gone Mad)
- DJ No Idea – At the Bottom of the Stairs
- Fungus Brains – Dentist
- Soggy – Waiting For the War
Reader's opinions