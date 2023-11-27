The Brown Note: 2023-11-27

Written by on November 27, 2023

  1. Dion Lunadon – Shockwave
  2. Feedtime – Fractured
  3. 3 Toed Sloth – One More Drink
  4. Pigshit – Teacher, Teacher
  5. Faun Haus – Godspeed
  6. Subterranean Death Trap – Influence
  7. The Warts – Night Vision
  8. Pere Ubu – My Dark Ages
  9. The Lounge – Telephone Book
  10. Snakes & Adders – Caterpillar Jump
  11. Lucidvox – There Ahead
  12. The Telescopes – Everso (excerpt)
  13. The Magic Mushroom Band – You Can Be My LSD
  14. Heavy Water Experiments – Otherland
  15. Martin Rev – Baby O Baby (Mix)
  16. Zulu Rattle – Ghost Rider
  17. Ndox Electrique – Wali Namale
  18. Mystic Moods Orchestra – Cosmic Sea
  19. The Residents – Born To Be Wild/Route 66
  20. Soviet of Ghosts – Citizen Foster
  21. Planet Z – Jungle Rot
  22. Nurse With Wound – The Strange Play of the Mouth
  23. Mr Knott – Poor Galileo (He Has Gone Mad)
  24. DJ No Idea – At the Bottom of the Stairs
  25. Fungus Brains – Dentist
  26. Soggy – Waiting For the War
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Arts Garden: 2023-11-27

Current track

Title

Artist