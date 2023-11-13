The Brown Note: 2023-11-13

  1. Spectangle – In The Depths Of Hell
  2. Operation Octopus – The Number Of McFeast Pt1
  3. The Art Grey Noise Quintet – Wont Say It To My Face
  4. Ugly Ugly Ugly – Blowwave
  5. Miami Dolphins – Peeler
  6. Donzii – Luxury Condo Theme
  7. Nail Polish – Business Casual
  8. Nail Polish – Selected Comments
  9. Omniwhores – Halitosis Dog
  10. Bronson Arm – Pleasure Brea
  11. Casual Hex – Sacred Plush
  12. Prettiest Eyes – The Eye
  13. CDG – Living Between
  14. Collate – Medicine
  15. Diode – Eye Pop
  16. Nude Model – Tuffy Fluffy
  17. Spastic Tampons – Ram It
  18. Soft Shoulder – Corner Store
  19. We Are Hex – Birthplace Of The Mystics
  20. Healthy Competition – Department Store
  21. Inverts – Everything Is Terrible
  22. Inverts – Psychic War
  23. Special Interest – The State The Industry The Community And Her Lover
  24. NAG – The Drum Demands Order
  25. Star Ten Hash – Spiders On Drugs
  26. Noseholes – IQ Model
  27. Some Exercise – Cop Dog Anecdote
  28. The Chinese Stars – Cheap City Halo
  29. The Creeping Nobodys – Oscillations
  30. The Leotard Geeks – Hong Kong Lady
  31. Peterhead – Funhouse
  32. Burmese – Broken Legs Broken Face Blood Everywhere
  33. Captain Beyond – Dancing Madly Backwards
  34. Bushpig – Dandy Loin
  35. The Stabs – The Woods
  36. Fangs Of – Chewie
  37. Purple Overdose – Dark Suprise
