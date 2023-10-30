The Brown Note: 2023-10-30

  1. Lumpzucker – Concrete Cat
  2. Guns of Krishna – I Ain’t Working
  3. Lumpzucker – Take My Time
  4. Rocket Science – Agitation
  5. Pozi – Slightly Shaking Cells
  6. Clairaudience – (We Move) Amongst the Tribes
  7. Dome – Cruel When Complete
  8. Floodlights – Nullabour
  9. The Sickness – 100 Watts Electrified (recorded 1981)
  10. Styv Kuling – Slow Down
  11. Troatt – Pool of Vomit
  12. Eugene Chadbourne, Jimmy Carl Black & Pat Thomas – Girl From Al Qeada
  13. Rod Flavel – Daffy Down Dilly
  14. Gong – Mystic Sister Magick Brother
  15. Pearls Before Swine – The Old Man
  16. Spirogyra – An Everyday Consumption Sound
  17. The Brentwoods – Kooky Buri Buri
  18. The Delmonas – I Feel Alright
  19. Figures of Light – Seething Psychosexual Conflict Blues
  20. The Gruesomes – Undecided
  21. Question Mark & the Mysterians – 96 Tears
  22. Zeena Parkins – Concave-Convexed 4
  23. Michael Fischer & Valentin Duit – Through Purple Tin
  24. Yo Ha Wha 13 – Part 2
  25. The National Cynical Network – Tambourine Bilbo
  26. Not From There – Breaking Mirrors
