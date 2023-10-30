The Brown Note: 2023-10-30

- Lumpzucker – Concrete Cat
- Guns of Krishna – I Ain’t Working
- Lumpzucker – Take My Time
- Rocket Science – Agitation
- Pozi – Slightly Shaking Cells
- Clairaudience – (We Move) Amongst the Tribes
- Dome – Cruel When Complete
- Floodlights – Nullabour
- The Sickness – 100 Watts Electrified (recorded 1981)
- Styv Kuling – Slow Down
- Troatt – Pool of Vomit
- Eugene Chadbourne, Jimmy Carl Black & Pat Thomas – Girl From Al Qeada
- Rod Flavel – Daffy Down Dilly
- Gong – Mystic Sister Magick Brother
- Pearls Before Swine – The Old Man
- Spirogyra – An Everyday Consumption Sound
- The Brentwoods – Kooky Buri Buri
- The Delmonas – I Feel Alright
- Figures of Light – Seething Psychosexual Conflict Blues
- The Gruesomes – Undecided
- Question Mark & the Mysterians – 96 Tears
- Zeena Parkins – Concave-Convexed 4
- Michael Fischer & Valentin Duit – Through Purple Tin
- Yo Ha Wha 13 – Part 2
- The National Cynical Network – Tambourine Bilbo
- Not From There – Breaking Mirrors
Reader's opinions