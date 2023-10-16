The Brown Note: 2023-10-16

Written by on October 16, 2023

  1. Luna Magnet – I’ve Had Enough
  2. No Basis – Engawa
  3. Dandy Buzzkills – Moth
  4. Beanpole – Chicken Boy
  5. Rod Flavel – Brainless Conformist
  6. Big Blood – Inside My Head
  7. Wet Drag – Hand Off
  8. Warm Drag – Butch Things
  9. Jesus BBQ & the Heads of Steak – The Clap
  10. Hate Force Five – End Is Coming Soon
  11. Gunhack – Fool
  12. King Krill – Peckerhead
  13. Toxic Shock – Ain’t No Joke
  14. Red Kross – Annie’s Gone
  15. The Pony – I Lied
  16. Television – Careful
  17. Link Wray – Fire & Brimstone
  18. The Divine Horsemen – Tears Fall Away
  19. Three Day Stubble – Donkey Song
  20. Terrible Truths – Heat Then Fire
  21. The Clean – At the Bottom
  22. Eugene Chadbourne – Raggity
  23. Lunatic Thighs – Egad
  24. Muff – Hate This Town
  25. The Toothbrush Family – Spanish Wine
  26. The Plague – Coco Beach
  27. Gonjasufi – Dust
  28. The Choclate Watch Band – Loose Lips Sync Ships
  29. Spike Drivers – Strange Mysterious Sound
  30. Clearlight – Black Roses
  31. Spirit – New Dope In Town
  32. Wendy & Bonnie – Let Yourself Go Another Time
  33. Phil & the Frantics – I Must Run
