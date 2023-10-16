The Brown Note: 2023-10-16

- Luna Magnet – I’ve Had Enough
- No Basis – Engawa
- Dandy Buzzkills – Moth
- Beanpole – Chicken Boy
- Rod Flavel – Brainless Conformist
- Big Blood – Inside My Head
- Wet Drag – Hand Off
- Warm Drag – Butch Things
- Jesus BBQ & the Heads of Steak – The Clap
- Hate Force Five – End Is Coming Soon
- Gunhack – Fool
- King Krill – Peckerhead
- Toxic Shock – Ain’t No Joke
- Red Kross – Annie’s Gone
- The Pony – I Lied
- Television – Careful
- Link Wray – Fire & Brimstone
- The Divine Horsemen – Tears Fall Away
- Three Day Stubble – Donkey Song
- Terrible Truths – Heat Then Fire
- The Clean – At the Bottom
- Eugene Chadbourne – Raggity
- Lunatic Thighs – Egad
- Muff – Hate This Town
- The Toothbrush Family – Spanish Wine
- The Plague – Coco Beach
- Gonjasufi – Dust
- The Choclate Watch Band – Loose Lips Sync Ships
- Spike Drivers – Strange Mysterious Sound
- Clearlight – Black Roses
- Spirit – New Dope In Town
- Wendy & Bonnie – Let Yourself Go Another Time
- Phil & the Frantics – I Must Run
