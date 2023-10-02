The Brown Note: 2023-10-02

October 2, 2023

  1. Home For the DEF – Panadol Love Connection
  2. CHOP – New Somerton Man
  3. The Decayes – Dance Hall
  4. Jad Fair & Jason Willett – Enjoy the Morning
  5. Buffalo Daughter – Socks, Drugs & Rock’n’Roll
  6. Yoko Ono – Kiss Kiss Kiss
  7. The Normal – Warm Leatherette
  8. Hannibal Electer “I.C.Y” – Axatax
  9. Captain Spud – The Ghost of Muzak
  10. Raw Sex – I Like Drinking Beer
  11. La Femme La Fever – Hey Hey Alright
  12. Flannel Pan – Shagpile
  13. Loop – This Is Where You End
  14. Rocky’s Pride And Joy – So Said the Roach
  15. Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs – Hot Stuff
  16. Iron Shieks – FONZ
  17. Belch – Dead
  18. The Turtlemen – Candy Eternal
  19. The Family – As Far As I Can Spit
  20. Pigswill – Pulse
  21. Fungus Brains – Suffocation
  22. Peter & the Wolves – Slow Death
  23. Kim Salmon & the Surrealists – Blue Velvet
  24. The Paisleys – Now
  25. The Litter – (Under the Screaming Double) Eagle
  26. The Hollies – Lullaby for Tim
  27. The Rolling Stones – In Another land
  28. Magic Mixture – New Man
  29. The Misunderstood – I Unseen
  30. St John Green – Godess of Death
  31. American Blues – Keep My Heart In a Rage
  32. Colours – I’m Leaving
  33. The Cyrkle – Don’t Cry No Fears No Tears Comin’ Your Way
