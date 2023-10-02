The Brown Note: 2023-10-02

- Home For the DEF – Panadol Love Connection
- CHOP – New Somerton Man
- The Decayes – Dance Hall
- Jad Fair & Jason Willett – Enjoy the Morning
- Buffalo Daughter – Socks, Drugs & Rock’n’Roll
- Yoko Ono – Kiss Kiss Kiss
- The Normal – Warm Leatherette
- Hannibal Electer “I.C.Y” – Axatax
- Captain Spud – The Ghost of Muzak
- Raw Sex – I Like Drinking Beer
- La Femme La Fever – Hey Hey Alright
- Flannel Pan – Shagpile
- Loop – This Is Where You End
- Rocky’s Pride And Joy – So Said the Roach
- Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs – Hot Stuff
- Iron Shieks – FONZ
- Belch – Dead
- The Turtlemen – Candy Eternal
- The Family – As Far As I Can Spit
- Pigswill – Pulse
- Fungus Brains – Suffocation
- Peter & the Wolves – Slow Death
- Kim Salmon & the Surrealists – Blue Velvet
- The Paisleys – Now
- The Litter – (Under the Screaming Double) Eagle
- The Hollies – Lullaby for Tim
- The Rolling Stones – In Another land
- Magic Mixture – New Man
- The Misunderstood – I Unseen
- St John Green – Godess of Death
- American Blues – Keep My Heart In a Rage
- Colours – I’m Leaving
- The Cyrkle – Don’t Cry No Fears No Tears Comin’ Your Way
