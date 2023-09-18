The Brown Note: 2023-09-18

- Horrahedd – Happy Mud Me
- Polypores – Compute Gnosis
- Barnes & Barnes – Work the Meat
- Party Dozen – Fruits of Labour
- Clumpft – Delilah’s Nighty
- Crent – A.I.D.S
- Matrimony – Whirlpool Head
- Chimers – Tooth
- The Creamers – Broken Record
- Upsidedown Cross – Redrum
- Psykik Voltz – Tottally Useless
- Artless – Boy With a Cunt
- Tex Napalm & Dimi Dero – Much Much More
- Bebe Buell – Funtime
- Blondie – The Disco Song
- Lovebird Society – Shop To Shop
- Head On – Impulse
- The Gun Club – The Fire of Love
- The Bonneville Power Band – Bringing Back the Blues
- Rocket Robert – I’ve Got My Helmet On
- Venom P Stinger – Dear God
- Harem Scarem – Cold Change
- Salamander Jim – Ugly Breakfast
- S.U.X – Reality
- The Not Humans – Beyond the Frame
- Annexus Quam – A
- La Luz – Don’t Leave Me On Earth
- Meat – Hangman
- The Acid Drops – 99th Floor
- The Lost & Found – Foreverlasting Plastic Words
- Salvation – Hollywood 1923
- Country Joe & the Fish – Rock Coast Blues
- 13th Floor Elevators – Tried To Hide
Reader's opinions