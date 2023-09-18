The Brown Note: 2023-09-18

  1. Horrahedd – Happy Mud Me
  2. Polypores – Compute Gnosis
  3. Barnes & Barnes – Work the Meat
  4. Party Dozen – Fruits of Labour
  5. Clumpft – Delilah’s Nighty
  6. Crent – A.I.D.S
  7. Matrimony – Whirlpool Head
  8. Chimers – Tooth
  9. The Creamers – Broken Record
  10. Upsidedown Cross – Redrum
  11. Psykik Voltz – Tottally Useless
  12. Artless – Boy With a Cunt
  13. Tex Napalm & Dimi Dero – Much Much More
  14. Bebe Buell – Funtime
  15. Blondie – The Disco Song
  16. Lovebird Society – Shop To Shop
  17. Head On – Impulse
  18. The Gun Club – The Fire of Love
  19. The Bonneville Power Band – Bringing Back the Blues
  20. Rocket Robert – I’ve Got My Helmet On
  21. Venom P Stinger – Dear God
  22. Harem Scarem – Cold Change
  23. Salamander Jim – Ugly Breakfast
  24. S.U.X – Reality
  25. The Not Humans – Beyond the Frame
  26. Annexus Quam – A
  27. La Luz – Don’t Leave Me On Earth
  28. Meat – Hangman
  29. The Acid Drops – 99th Floor
  30. The Lost & Found – Foreverlasting Plastic Words
  31. Salvation – Hollywood 1923
  32. Country Joe & the Fish – Rock Coast Blues
  33. 13th Floor Elevators – Tried To Hide
