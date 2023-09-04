The Brown Note: 2023-09-04

Written by on September 4, 2023

  1. Carla Lippis – I Paint With the Brush Of Violence
  2. Starfuckers – Conseguenze
  3. M(h)aol – Therapy
  4. Cumgirl – Ciccolina
  5. Alien Nosejob – Disco Mole
  6. Robert Goerl & DAF – Kunstsodff
  7. Peter Schilling – Major Tom
  8. Not for Humans – Isolate
  9. The Osees – Intercepted Message
  10. Blockhead – Duke of Hazzard
  11. Le Forte Four – Japanese Super Heroes
  12. Jar Fair & Samuel Locke Ward – It’s a Hit
  13. Electric Eels – Zoot Zoot
  14. Flipper with David Yow – Love Canal
  15. Butcher Shop – Iron Pig
  16. Hack – Ballad of ther Ant People
  17. C.O.F.F.I.N – Factory Man
  18. Eppu Normaali – Kaljaa Nuorille
  19. The Zodiac – Aries
  20. Broadcast – You Can Fall
  21. Pink Floyd – Scream Thy Last Scream
  22. The Soft Boys – The Rats Prayer
  23. Gaya – There’s No Prettier Blossom
  24. Dionisio Dazul – Vor Re de Que
  25. Funkadelic – Electro-Cuties
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

It’s nearly game day!

Thumbnail
Current track

Title

Artist