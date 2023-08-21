The Brown Note: 2023-08-21

- Dennis Cometti – Goon & Juice
- Satanic Togas – Confused
- The Uglies – Big Dogs Only
- The Crazies – Down At the Crossroads
- Big Clown – Teeth
- Butthole Surfers – Kuntz
- The Daicos – Monkeys Blood
- Beef – D.N.A
- Suolitappi – Juttelee Spurgujen Kanssa
- Repo – Alcoholic Moronic
- Fudge Tunnel – Shit For Brains
- Hagol – Get Guilty
- Attanas – Varpaat Palaa/Isanmaan Kunnia
- Alienista – Insetos da Noite
- Purple Caesars – Tortoise Shell
- Bean Church – Dream Weaver
- Overripe Rockmelons – Tragic Romance
- A Certain Ratio – Shack Up
- The Fire Engines – Everything’s Roses
- Idly By – Dagget
- Alan Vega – Love Cry
- Bush Tetras – Ghosts of People
- Oil Tasters – My Girlfriend’s Ghost
- Astro Can Caravan – Dumuzi
- Faust – Juggernaut
- Phlegm – Virgin Icon In Bangkok Hair-Raid With Smelly Wah Wah
- Blasse – Taktlose Klapperschlangen
- Royal Trux – I’m Ready
- Box the Jesuit – Tongueing the Dumb
- Pigasus – Panawicci
- The Paul Kidney Experience – Falling Star
Reader's opinions