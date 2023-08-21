The Brown Note: 2023-08-21

  1. Dennis Cometti – Goon & Juice
  2. Satanic Togas – Confused
  3. The Uglies – Big Dogs Only
  4. The Crazies – Down At the Crossroads
  5. Big Clown – Teeth
  6. Butthole Surfers – Kuntz
  7. The Daicos – Monkeys Blood
  8. Beef – D.N.A
  9. Suolitappi – Juttelee Spurgujen Kanssa
  10. Repo – Alcoholic Moronic
  11. Fudge Tunnel – Shit For Brains
  12. Hagol – Get Guilty
  13. Attanas – Varpaat Palaa/Isanmaan Kunnia
  14. Alienista – Insetos da Noite
  15. Purple Caesars – Tortoise Shell
  16. Bean Church – Dream Weaver
  17. Overripe Rockmelons – Tragic Romance
  18. A Certain Ratio – Shack Up
  19. The Fire Engines – Everything’s Roses
  20. Idly By – Dagget
  21. Alan Vega – Love Cry
  22. Bush Tetras – Ghosts of People
  23. Oil Tasters – My Girlfriend’s Ghost
  24. Astro Can Caravan – Dumuzi
  25. Faust – Juggernaut
  26. Phlegm – Virgin Icon In Bangkok Hair-Raid With Smelly Wah Wah
  27. Blasse – Taktlose Klapperschlangen
  28. Royal Trux – I’m Ready
  29. Box the Jesuit – Tongueing the Dumb
  30. Pigasus – Panawicci
  31. The Paul Kidney Experience – Falling Star
