The Brown Note: 2023-08-07

- Cable Ties – Too Late
- The Triffids – Chiken Killer
- Tame Impala – Half Full Glass of Wine
- The Empty Threats – Jason’s Bad Trip
- Tex Deadly and the Dum Dums – Cheap Funerals
- Beasts of Bourbon – Bad Revisited
- Sailor Poon – Leather Daddy
- Private Lives – All the Queens Men
- Purling Hiss – Baby
- The Jolly Jumpers – Bimbo Disco
- The Monsters – I’ve Got the Brain Up My Ass
- Lubricated Goat – You Remain Anonymous
- Scratch Acid – Albino Slug
- The Replacements – I Bought a Headache
- The Jazz Destroyers – Town To Town
- Kiima – Feministi/Kevat
- Anti-Seen – Two Headed Dog
- The Plague – Axeman
- G.B.H – Self Destruct
- The Hitmen – I Don’t Mind
- Union Carbide Productions – Glad To Have You Back
- Bottled Hungarian – Police Action
- The Spikes – You Ain’t No Friend of Mine
- Nusidm – Arm Unemployed
- M.A.L (Daniel Mlempre) – Deimos
- The Shangs – Lying Here (In Brazil)
- The Cyrcle – The Visit
- Naked On the Vague – Dissatisfaction
- The Phantom – Spiders Will Dance (On Your Face While You Sleep)
- Second Hand – The World Will End Yesterday
- The Blues Magoos – She’s Coming Home
