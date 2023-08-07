The Brown Note: 2023-08-07

Written by on August 7, 2023

  1. Cable Ties – Too Late
  2. The Triffids – Chiken Killer
  3. Tame Impala – Half Full Glass of Wine
  4. The Empty Threats – Jason’s Bad Trip
  5. Tex Deadly and the Dum Dums – Cheap Funerals
  6. Beasts of Bourbon – Bad Revisited
  7. Sailor Poon – Leather Daddy
  8. Private Lives – All the Queens Men
  9. Purling Hiss – Baby
  10. The Jolly Jumpers – Bimbo Disco
  11. The Monsters – I’ve Got the Brain Up My Ass
  12. Lubricated Goat – You Remain Anonymous
  13. Scratch Acid – Albino Slug
  14. The Replacements – I Bought a Headache
  15. The Jazz Destroyers – Town To Town
  16. Kiima – Feministi/Kevat
  17. Anti-Seen – Two Headed Dog
  18. The Plague – Axeman
  19. G.B.H – Self Destruct
  20. The Hitmen – I Don’t Mind
  21. Union Carbide Productions – Glad To Have You Back
  22. Bottled Hungarian – Police Action
  23. The Spikes – You Ain’t No Friend of Mine
  24. Nusidm – Arm Unemployed
  25. M.A.L (Daniel Mlempre) – Deimos
  26. The Shangs – Lying Here (In Brazil)
  27. The Cyrcle – The Visit
  28. Naked On the Vague – Dissatisfaction
  29. The Phantom – Spiders Will Dance (On Your Face While You Sleep)
  30. Second Hand – The World Will End Yesterday
  31. The Blues Magoos – She’s Coming Home
