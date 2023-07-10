The Brown Note: 2023-07-10

Written by on July 10, 2023

  1. Dinosaur Envy – Clandestination
  2. Slub – H.T.D
  3. Slub – Skateboardogshit
  4. Slub – Burning Immigrant
  5. Gutter Jazz Collective – Space
  6. Crybones – The Ride
  7. Petunia-Lie Bling Mac Pumpkin with Norwood Grimes – Smile, Little Lie-Blings (It’s Magic)
  8. Squelch – This Is Gospel
  9. Fungus Brains – The World Is Ours
  10. The Dagoes – It’s You
  11. Crackling Static Fuzz – High Flyer
  12. The Screaming Believers – E.L.S.S
  13. Magazine – The Great Man’s Secrets
  14. The High Beamers – Blank Room
  15. Built To Spill – Never Alright
  16. Claire Birchall – Electricity
  17. Adolf Sasquatch – Give Yourself a Present
  18. Enema Och Gejonte – The Thick Fluid
  19. Colostomy Bag Lady – Ugly Baby Alert
  20. Zru Vogue – Nakweda Dream
  21. The Dead Milkmen – I Hate Myself
  22. Half Man Half Biscuit – The Len Ganley Stance
  23. The Looking Glass – Take the Time
  24. Traffic Sound – Meshkalina
  25. Palito Ortega – Amencerer Si Ti
  26. Blossom Toes – Telegram Tuesday
  27. The David – Another Day Another Lifetime
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Arts Garden: 2023-07-10

Current track

Title

Artist